Georgia Republicans urge voters to focus on runoff that will determine control of Senate

Ex-Senator Jonny Isakson, ex-Senators Saxby Chambliss and former Gov. Nathan Deal

A long list of Georgia Republicans have released a lengthy statement begging Georgia voters to shift their focus to the runoff elections in January that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Among the signatories to the statement is ex-Senator Jonny Isakson whose old seat is one of the two up for grabs in the runoff.

The statement does not specifically mention President Trump’s ill-fated effort to overturn the results of the November election, but it alludes to the lingering issues the President’s rhetoric has created.

“We have watched with increasing concern as the debate surrounding the state’s electoral system has made some within our Party consider whether voting in the coming run-off election matters, " the statement reads.

"We say today, without equivocation, that without every vote cast for President Trump and all our Republican candidates on November 3 also being cast in the U.S. Senate runoffs, the trajectory of our State and Nation will be irreparably altered on January 5th. Now is the time to unite our Party and win these U.S. Senate seats,” the statement continues.

Republicans are increasingly worried that the President’s supporters will either boycott the election in protest or may choose to not to participate because they do not trust the system.

In addition to Isakson, ex-Senators Saxby Chambliss and Mack Mattingly signed on to the statement as did former Gov. Nathan Deal.

Former Congressman Bob Barr and Jack Kingston are also signatories. Kingston remains a loyal supporter of President Trump and has echoed his unfounded concerns that there was fraud conducted in the November election.