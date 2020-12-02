Georgia secretary of state says election recount results will show "no substantial changes"

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says that he anticipates that all 159 counties in the state will finish their recount by the midnight deadline tonight.
“We have seen no substantial changes in the results from any county so far. And that’s what we expected, and I think that’s what most other people have also,” Raffensperger said this morning at his press conference from the south stairs of the Georgia Capitol.
Raffensperger said that 110 counties have finished their work on the recount as of this morning, and that the results will begin to be posted to their website starting at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon.
Georgia’s secretary of state’s office says they plan to re-certify their presidential election results on Friday afternoon.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by more than 12,000 votes. Nearly 5 million votes were cast statewide.
