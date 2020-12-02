Georgia Secretary of State's office will start releasing recount results soon 

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting implementation manager. Pool

Georgia Secretary of State’s office will start posting recount results to its website within the hour, according to Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting implementation manager.

Of Georgia's 159 counties, 132 have finished recount efforts.

“The bottom line is so far that of the 132 that we reviewed, there’s no substance of changes. The outcome remains the same,” Sterling said, speaking from the state capitol during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling said that their office made an “executive decision” this afternoon to wait until now to start to put the results out.

“If we put out the election night voting for the recount, guess what the small counties are done first, so what does that mean when we make it live? President Trump would have a big lead. And they would say, oh look it’s happening again. Yes, it’s happening again because it is basically you are watching the repeat of the same movie,” Sterling said.

Results from the 132 counties will be seen immediately when they are uploaded to the secretary of state’s website. As the counties continue to upload the results, the secretary of state will continue to upload them on their website.

“They all will get done by tomorrow and meet the deadlines of Friday to recertify and the state will meet its deadline of recertifying by Friday afternoon, “ Sterling said. “The governor will do his ascertainment and send the paperwork back to DC."

To note: There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, which Biden won by more than 12,000 votes. Nearly 5 million votes were cast statewide.