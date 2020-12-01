Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden transition

Live Updates

Biden's transition moves ahead

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:01 a.m. ET, December 1, 2020
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Biden's inauguration is in 50 days. Here are the key priorities of his first 100 days in office. 

From CNN's Gregory Krieg, MJ Lee and Sarah Mucha

President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are preparing for an early, all-out push to pass an ambitious new stimulus bill, while also drawing up plans for a flurry of executive actions aimed at delivering on campaign promises and undoing the Trump administration's efforts to undermine key government agencies.

Biden will be inaugurated in January with a pressing mandate to confront simultaneous and interwoven public health, economic and racial crises. At the same time, his team will take over the work of spearheading one of the most complicated, politically fraught mass vaccination campaigns in American history.

Biden's agenda for his first 100 days in office will, according to both those close to him and outside groups in contact with his top aides, center on two key avenues of action:

  1. The passage of a broad economic aid package
  2. A series of executive actions aimed at advancing his priorities where legislation is not necessary.

Containing the Covid-19 pandemic, launching an economic recovery and tackling racial inequality are his most urgent priorities, transition officials say.

The scope of stimulus legislation will likely turn on the results of the Senate run-offs in Georgia in early January, a little more than two weeks before Biden is inaugurated.

If either Democrat fails to unseat their GOP incumbent rivals, and the body remains under the thumb of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican, Biden's ambitions will be checked from the outset. The immigration legislation Biden said he plans to send to the Congress within his first 100 days would likely be dead on arrival.

But sources familiar with internal discussions stressed that getting a grip on the surging coronavirus crisis is far and away Biden's top concern. Until that happens, one of the sources said, the President-elect's wider legislative agenda is likely to take a backseat.

Read more here about Biden's priorities in the early days of his administration.

24 min ago

Trump has raised more than $170 million since Election Day

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Trump and his political operation have raised more than $170 million since Election Day, a person familiar with the matter said, a massive fundraising haul fueled by Trump's baseless allegations that the election was rigged.

The fundraising flowed into the coffers of Trump's joint fundraising committee in less than four weeks thanks to a barrage of fundraising solicitations to Trump's supporters, urging them to donate to an "Election Defense Fund" as the President hyped up conspiracy theories about a stolen election.

In reality, an increasingly large share of the funds have helped retire the Trump campaign's debt and fund the President's future political operation via a political action committee.

The campaign has sent exactly 400 fundraising appeal emails between election night and Tuesday morning, as well as 125 fundraising text messages.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on the fundraising figures.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

29 min ago

This is a central factor around the GOP's decision to stay quiet on Trump's baseless election fraud claims

From CNN's Manu Raju 

A wide-range of Republican senators are shrugging off President Trump’s evidence-free claims that mass voter fraud cost him the election, ignoring their party leader’s relentless attacks over a foundation of American democracy amid their growing expectation that the matter will be resolved within two weeks – without their involvement. 

As they watch Trump torch local Republicans and governors who refuse to try to overturn the election results, many have stayed quiet as more states certify Joe Biden’s victory and more of the president’s legal challenges collapse. 

A central factor around the GOP’s decision to stay quiet: The two critical Georgia Senate runoffs where Trump can play a key role in turning out their base to help keep the chamber in Republican hands next Congress. Infuriating Trump now will only undercut their efforts to lean on a President who holds enormous sway with their core voters, Republican sources said Monday. 

In the meantime, some prominent senators on Monday dismissed the idea that they have much of a role to play in pushing back on Trump’s unfounded claims as the legal and state certification process plays out — as powerful Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remained silent Monday after saying little about the president’s weeks-long campaign to undermine faith in the elections. 

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a member of McConnell’s leadership team, said Monday that the “verdict was rendered, and I think that’s becoming clearer by the minute” and that he’s “already moving on” to prepare for the incoming Biden administration.  

But Cornyn, like most Senate Republicans, would not refer to Biden as “President-elect,” saying the matter will be resolved on Dec. 14, when electors meet in their state capitols to cast their ballots to make official that Biden is the winner. 

“I really don't feel the need to comment anymore on this,” Cornyn said when asked about Trump’s conspiracy theories. “I don't think that's very productive.” 

Indeed, many Republicans – weary after four years of responding to Trump’s controversies and scandals – said that the fact that the transition is formally underway is more important than pushing back against Trump’s false claims that the election was rigged and speaking out against his brazen efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the will of voters. 

39 min ago

Biden will formally introduce key members of his economic team in Delaware today

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Kate Sullivan

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be formally introduce key members of his economic team today during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the transition team.

Yesterday Biden made the long-expected announcement of Janet Yellen as treasury secretary along with three other women in top roles on a diverse team that will help him navigate the nation's punishing fiscal headwinds in hopes of building an economic recovery.

Biden named Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, elevating Tanden, the CEO and president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, into the top ranks of his administration. Tanden would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to become director of the office if confirmed by the Senate.

He named Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton economist, to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, which puts another Black woman in a high-profile role of Biden's top advisers. Rouse would be the first woman of color to chair the Council of Economic Advisers if confirmed by the Senate. She served on the council during the Obama administration.

Among the barrier-breaking nominees Biden announced is Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, for deputy Treasury Secretary, serving under Yellen. If confirmed, he would be the first Black deputy Treasury Secretary. Adeyemo served on the National Economic Council of the Obama administration and last fall was named as the first president of the Obama Foundation.

Read more here.

42 min ago

Here are some of the historic firsts of Biden's incoming administration

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Several of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees would make history if confirmed by the United States Senate to serve in top roles in his incoming administration.

Since winning the election, Biden has made moves to carry out his campaign promise of building an administration that looks like and reflects the diversity of America.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has already shattered a monumental barrier by becoming the first woman elected Vice President.

Here are other people who would be historic firsts:

First Black deputy secretary of the Treasury

  • Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo: Adeyemo currently serves as the president of the Obama Foundation. Adeyemo served during the Obama administration as the President's senior international economic adviser, and also served as deputy national security adviser, deputy director of the National Economic Council, the first chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and senior adviser and deputy chief of staff at the Department of the Treasury.

First Hispanic American White House social secretary

  • Carlos Elizondo: Elizondo was a special assistant to the president and social secretary to the Bidens for all eight years of the Obama administration. He will be the first Hispanic American appointed to this position. During the Clinton administration, Elizondo served in both the White House and in the Office of the US Chief of Protocol.

First woman to lead the US intelligence community

  • Avril Haines: Haines would become the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence. Haines served as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama. She chaired the National Security Council's Deputies Committee, which is responsible for formulating the administration's national security and foreign policy. Haines previously served as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Avril was also legal adviser to the NSC. She served as deputy chief counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while Biden served as chairman.

First Latino and immigrant as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

  • Alejandro Mayorkas: Mayorkas would be the first Latino and immigrant as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security if confirmed by the Senate. He was deputy secretary of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, and served as the director of the Department of Homeland Security's United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. While at USCIS, Mayorkas oversaw the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was an executive action under Obama that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation. President Trump moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017 but was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court from doing so.

First woman as Treasury secretary

  • Janet Yellen: Yellen would make history as the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. Yellen already made history as the first woman to have chaired the Federal Reserve, and did so from 2014 to 2018. She previously served for four years as the vice chair of the board, and president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco for four years prior to that. Yellen was also chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 1997 to 1999.

Read about the other historic firsts here.