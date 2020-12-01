Biden says he hasn't spoken to McConnell yet

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his economic team at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 1. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to announce more key appointments to his administration, the door is closing on the prospect of tapping a nominee from one of his most cherished places in Washington: the halls of Congress.

Inside his transition team, there is a real recognition of how difficult it would be to choose a Senate Democrat for any role, given how closely divided the upper chamber will be next year.

And the narrowing Democratic majority in the House has made it far less likely that he would be able to easily turn to any House members for posts in the administration.

Multiple sources familiar with the transition say that regardless of what happens in the two Senate runoff races in Georgia next month – where even in the best case for Democrats, the Senate would be split evenly with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote – the bar would be extremely high for Biden to appoint a Senate Democrat to an administration role and take them out of Congress.

What Biden has indicated to allies is that “it would be really, really hard to take someone out of the Senate because the margin is so slim, no matter what happens in Georgia,” one source said. He echoed that sentiment in his interview with NBC News last month.

It certainly doesn’t mean there is no chance that Biden would do it – but it would need to be for the right person and for the right job, and if the person hails from a state where their Senate replacement would be appointed by a governor who guaranteed naming another Democrat. And in the House, even in a safe Democratic district, a vacancy could complicate close votes before a special election could be held.

We’ve already seen the effects of that political calculation. As CNN reported earlier this week, Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in the mix for the defense secretary job, but is now longer getting a serious look given Biden's reluctance to create any vacancies in the Senate.

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is under consideration for attorney general, but Jones lost his seat last month and is leaving the Senate. The only two remaining Democratic senators in the mix for positions appear to be New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall for Interior secretary and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor secretary, although Republicans have said prospects for confirmation are slim.