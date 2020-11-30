Live TV
Biden's transition moves ahead

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, November 30, 2020
8 min ago

As Biden continues to fill in his Cabinet, the Pentagon and CIA still loom

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

President-elect Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25.
President-elect Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will enter the month of December tomorrow with a question still looming over one of the most critical decisions in his Cabinet: Who will he nominate as secretary of defense?

Three candidates are in final contention to lead the Department of Defense, people familiar with the matter tell CNN, with Michèle A. Flournoy, Jeh Johnson and Lloyd Austin all still being considered.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and decorated combat veteran, is no longer getting a serious look, people familiar with the matter say, given Biden’s reluctance to create any vacancies in the Senate.

Flournoy, a veteran Pentagon official, was once widely considered a lock for the position and is still very much in the mix, people familiar with the matter say, but her exclusion from a flurry of barrier-breaking selections in the first wave of Cabinet picks underscored the uncertainty surrounding her.

Johnson served as general counsel at the Pentagon as well as Secretary of Homeland Security. Austin, a retired Army general who led Central Command during the Obama era, would need a Congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago.

Johnson and Austin, who are African-American, would be history-making nominees as the first Black Secretary of Defense. So, too, would Flournoy, as the first woman to run the Pentagon.

The announcement is still expected soon – perhaps later this week or next – but the exact timing is contingent on a final decision that as of late Sunday evening had not been reached, people familiar with the matter say.

The Pentagon opening is not, of course, happening in a vacuum.

Biden is also still searching for someone to lead the Central Intelligence Agency – and Johnson is also believed to be at least under consideration for that post, people familiar with the matter say.

Sue Gordon, a former principal deputy Director of National Intelligence, is among the contenders to lead CIA, people familiar with the matter say, as is Vincent Stewart, a former leader of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Marine general. He, too, would require a congressional waiver to serve in the civilian post.

Tom Donilon, a former national security adviser to President Obama who had been among the top contenders to lead the CIA, is no longer under consideration for that post, CNN reported Sunday.

A transition official said the announcements for Pentagon and CIA would be made when Biden reaches his decisions, dismissing any suggestions of a delay. Yet both posts, in addition to others in the Cabinet, are expected in December.

1 min ago

Birx hopes to begin briefing the Biden administration on coronavirus today

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26.
Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26. Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images

“I hope on Monday,” Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force told CBS’s Margaret Brennan when asked when they would start briefing the Biden administration.

 “Because what’s really critical is we’ve spent that last nine months really developing sophisticated databases that are bringing together information from across the country down to the county level. We can see who’s being admitted, we can see who’s getting sick, we can see where this virus is moving in communities,” she said on Face the Nation on Sunday.

Birx added that the one thing that will be brought up to the Biden administration in that discussion is how they want to see the data.

“Data isn’t helpful is it’s not actionable, and each group needs to see it the way it makes them, moves to action,” she said. “That’s why we write the governors report weekly to really ensure every governor understand what we’re seeing and what we think needs to be done.”

32 min ago

Biden will receive his first president's daily intelligence brief today

From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Alex Marquardt and Vivian Salama

President-elect Joe Biden marks a milestone on his path to the White House today when he gets his first President's Daily Brief — the intelligence community's collection of secrets, intelligence, and analysis about long- and short-term threats US leaders need to know to run the country and keep it safe.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will get the same briefing on Monday with Biden, the transition team said Wednesday, ending the strange situation where she, as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had access to more classified intelligence than the President-elect.

Here are key things to know about the classified intelligence briefing:

  • The PDB, as it's known, is prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the President, vice president and senior advisers.
  • The PDB contains the daily collection of analysis and information that the intelligence community believes the President and his most senior national security staff need to start the day — it's been called the newspaper with the world's smallest circulation.
  • The intelligence briefers come in during the middle of the night to prepare for their early morning sessions with these senior customers — studying the PDB material, reviewing raw intelligence and other finished analytic products, and asking experts questions that they anticipate getting during their sessions.
  • The PDB is often tailored to the President currently in office. President George W. Bush preferred being briefed orally by his top intelligence aides while President Barack Obama often read through his on a secure tablet. President Trump often received his in late-morning sessions with career intelligence officials, though at times it disappeared from his schedule altogether.
  • Receiving a classified intelligence briefing is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election.

Trump, who has refused to concede the election, relented only last week on his initial refusal to allow Biden access to the nation's most vital intelligence — a tradition based on US national security interests to ensure the election's winner and their incoming team are as ready as possible to cope with global threats and challenges.

In 2016, Trump received his first PDB, as it is known, a week after the election.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Zachary Cohen contributed reporting to this post.

12 min ago

Biden is expected to formally name key members of his economic team today

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

President-elect Joe Biden holds a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24.
President-elect Joe Biden holds a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24. Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally name key members of his economic team on Monday, with the long-expected announcement of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, CNN has learned, along with two other women in top roles on a diverse team that will help him navigate the nation's punishing fiscal headwinds in hopes of building an economic recovery.

He is expected to name Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, two people familiar with the appointment said, elevating Tanden, the CEO and president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, into the top ranks of his administration.

He's poised to name Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton economist, to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, which would put another Black woman in a high-profile role of Biden's top advisers. Rouse served on the council during the Obama administration.

Among the barrier-breaking nominees Biden is announcing is Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, for deputy Treasury Secretary, serving under Yellen. If confirmed, he would be the first Black deputy Treasury Secretary. Yellen, if confirmed, would be the first woman to serve as Treasury Secretary.

Adeyemo served on the National Economic Council of the Obama administration and last fall was named as the first president of the Obama Foundation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Biden's expected economic picks.

The announcements are expected to be made Monday in a statement, officials said, with the team set to be formally introduced by Biden during an event Tuesday at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

19 min ago

Here's who will be part of Biden's all-female senior White House communications team

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Sarah Mucha

Clockwise from top left: Symone Sanders, Ashley Etienne, Jen Psaki, Pili Tobar, Kate Bedingfield and Karine Jean-Pierre. Not pictured is Elizabeth Alexander.
Clockwise from top left: Symone Sanders, Ashley Etienne, Jen Psaki, Pili Tobar, Kate Bedingfield and Karine Jean-Pierre. Not pictured is Elizabeth Alexander. AP/Getty Images/Sipa/US Department of State

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced an all-female White House senior communications team.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said in a statement.

Here is a look at who will be joining the team:

  • Jen Psaki, a veteran communications operative who served as White House communications director under President Obama, will take the podium as press secretary. Psaki currently runs the confirmations team transition.
  • Kate Bedingfield, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director on Biden's campaign, has been appointed to White House Communications Director. Bedingfield tweeted that she is "unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director."  
  • Pili Tobar, who served as the communications director for coalitions on the Biden campaign, will join Bedingfield in the White House as deputy communications director.
  • Symone Sanders, who served as a senior advisor on the Biden campaign, has been named senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris. Sanders became the youngest presidential press secretary while working on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016. 
  • Ashley Etienne will be communications director in Harris' office. Etienne served as a senior advisor on the Biden campaign, a position she came to after acting as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's communications director and senior advisor. She was both the first woman and person of color to hold that position. 
  • Karine Jean Pierre will act as principal deputy press secretary. During the campaign, she served as senior advisor to Biden and chief of staff to Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign. 
  • Finally, Elizabeth Alexander, who has long served with the Bidens, including in the White House as then-vice president Biden's press secretary, will serve as communications director for first lady Jill Biden. 

Read more here.