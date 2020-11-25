Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a G20 speech via video on November 22 in Beijing. Li Xueren/Xinhua/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden, more than two weeks after US media called the race for the Democratic candidate.

"Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is not only in the fundamental interests of both peoples, but also meets the common expectation of the international community," state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying in the message.

"I hope to see both sides uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and focus on cooperation while managing and controlling disputes," Xi added, according to Xinhua.

On Nov. 13, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, without naming Xi, offered Beijing's congratulations to Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris almost a week after they delivered victory speeches.

But the spokesperson noted at the time that the outcome of the US election would be "ascertained in accordance with US laws and procedures."

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Harris, according to Xinhua.

The Kremlin meanwhile said on Monday it will accept the results of the US election as official only after all lawsuits are completed and President Trump concedes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was ready to work with any US leader and would congratulate whoever is declared the winner after all legal issues surrounding the election have been settled, according to Russian state news agency, TASS.