Biden’s transition moves ahead

359. That’s the number of fundraising emails President Trump’s political operation has sent to supporters since 11 p.m. ET on election night. And they have not stopped.

On Wednesday morning — two days after the General Services Administration acknowledged Joe Biden’s win and set in motion the transition to a new administration — the Trump camp continued to send fundraising emails, claiming “this election is not over.”

Some missives, labeled “Rudy Giuliani Alerts,” touted false claims of voter fraud. “Make no mistake about it: Democrats are attempting to STEAL this Election and the White House,” one read.

Another sent early Wednesday morning asks supporters to contribute “IMMEDIATELY to the Georgia Recount Fund and DEMAND an HONEST recount.”

Trump requested another recount of the roughly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia, after a hand recount confirmed Biden as the winner. But Georgia taxpayers – rather than the Trump campaign – will foot the bill for the machine recount now under way.

The Trump campaign has not responded to requests for comment.

As CNN has previously reported, the biggest beneficiary of Trump’s fundraising is a leadership PAC he established earlier this month that will allow him to fund his post-White House political ventures and maintain his influence in the Republican Party. Seventy-five percent of donations go first to his new political vehicle, Save America. His campaign’s recount account only receives a piece of donations that top $5,000.

One fundraising email Wednesday from the President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump offered a slight shift in messaging. It claims Biden is intent on implementing a “RADICAL agenda.”

“We cannot sit by and let them undo all that we have achieved these past four years - it’s imperative that we keep fighting to SAVE AMERICA,” it added, mirroring the name of Trump’s fledgling political action committee.