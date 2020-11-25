Biden’s transition moves ahead

Among President-elect Joe Biden’s most urgent and overwhelming priorities when he is first sworn into office will be containing the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic recovery and tackling racial inequality, Biden transition officials said.

The transition team, as CNN previously reported, has been working on for months — among other things — thinking through executive actions Biden may take in his first days in office. At this point, no final decisions have been made on exactly which executive actions he’ll take, but an official said Biden will consider using the many “levers at his disposal” in the same ways that his past predecessors did to deal with the multiple national crises.

As for legislative priorities, Biden himself has said as recently as this week that he wants to send an immigration bill to the Senate within his first 100 days in office. He also said he would want to roll back President Trump’s executive orders that he sees as damaging for the climate.

A main focus for the Biden-Harris transition right now is continuing to build out “the right team of experts,” the official said, to help Biden’s future administration.