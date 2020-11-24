As of Tuesday morning, the top two GOP leaders on Capitol Hill — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy — have not commented on the Biden transition beginning.

The House and Senate are out of session this week.

Top Republicans have largely let President Trump lead the way on his decisions regarding the transition and when to move ahead.

For McConnell, the future of his Senate majority rests in Georgia with two runoff elections. Republicans have tread carefully with the fear being that crossing Trump publicly could backfire in a state where the GOP will need to mobilize Trump voters to win.