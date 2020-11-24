After weeks of delay, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows notified West Wing staff in an email Monday night that the transition process to the Biden administration was formally underway, making it clear that staff should not speak with the Biden team unless authorized by the administration.

"As you may have seen, the GSA Administrator has made an ascertainment to allow for the start of a Presidential transition," Meadows wrote in an email shown to CNN. "I want to remind all EOP employees of existing procedures and guidance that we must adhere to throughout this Administration," adding "our work here is not finished."

Meadows cited the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 and noted that executive office of the President must adhere to communications guidelines and records guidelines. Meadows said he had appointed liaisons in each office to be the point of contact and said that person should deal with the incoming team.

"Unless specifically authorized EOP personnel are not permitted to speak directly with a member of the Biden Transition Team or the Federal Transition Coordinator," Meadows wrote in bolded letters.

"Keep it up," he signed off.