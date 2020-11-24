Pennsylvania certifies 2020 presidential election results

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf just announced that the Keystone state has certified its 2020 general election results.
In a twitter post Tuesday morning, Wolf confirmed he'd signed the certificate for Ascertainment that formally acknowledges the state's recognition of Biden winning the election.
The certification comes just one day after all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, under law, had to receive precinct results and certify them to the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar by the third Monday after the election.
This will now officially award the state’s 20 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
Wolf went onto thank election officials for their work.
"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably," Wolf said in a news release.