Nevada certifies 2020 general election results

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske officially certified the state's 2020 general election results before the state's Supreme Court Tuesday.
Cevaske, a Republican, highlighted several state races and their results, but did not verbally acknowledge the winner of the presidential race, President-elect Joe Biden.
The Nevada Supreme Court signed the canvassing for each county prior to official certification of the results.
Biden won the state by more than 33,000 votes, according to the latest numbers on the Secretary of State’s website.
Here's a breakdown of the general election vote count:
1,407,754 people, or 77.26% of the Nevada populous, voted in the general election.
Four counties had over 85% turnout.
Mineral county, which had the lowest voter turnout, still had an impressive 74.3% turnout.
49.2% voted by mail
40.98% by early voting
9.73% early on Election Day
3 min ago
HHS secretary says his agency is coordinating with Biden transition team
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said his department has been in communication with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, following the General Services Administration's acknowledgement of Biden's win Monday night.
"Our top career official, Rear Admiral (Erica) Schwartz, who has been leading our transition planning efforts, was last night in communication with the Biden transition team," Azar said during an Operation Warp Speed briefing on Tuesday.
"We are immediately getting them all of the pre-prepared transition briefing materials. We will ensure coordinated briefings with them to ensure they're getting whatever information that they feel they need that's consistent with statute and past practice," Azar said.
"Transition planning and execution will be professional, cooperative and collaborative," he added.
WATCH:
4 min ago
Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition to new administration
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition effort with the incoming Biden-Harris administration, according to two US defense officials.
Patel is the chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. While its not unusual for a chief of staff to take a leading role in a transition effort, officials tell CNN that Patel is likely to come under scrutiny by many inside the Pentagon who are watching to see how cooperative he may be with the Biden team in providing critical information.
Patel just recently came to the Pentagon after President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and is viewed as an ardent Trump loyalist who will continue to do whatever he can to further the President’s political agenda in the time remaining in office.
The House impeachment inquiry uncovered evidence that Patel, who was then an aid to Rep. Devin Nunes was connected to the diplomatic back channel led by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and the efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and coerce Ukraine into announcing an investigation of the former vice president.
Thomas Muir, the director of Washington Headquarters Services is providing the major Department of Defense support to the transition while Patel heads the overall effort another defense official said.Muir is expected to facilitate office space, communications and access to information.
A senior defense official said that prior to Patel overseeing the transition process, his predecessor Jen Stewart who was chief of staff to Esper was leading the process.
Since coming to the Pentagon, Patel has overseen decisions to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan
The Pentagon said Monday night that the Biden-Harris team has been in touch with the Department of Defense team.
Barbara Starr reports:
1 hr 34 min ago
Health and Human Services held a key transition meeting this morning
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
As the nation continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, Health and Human Services held a key meeting this morning following the ascertainment declaration from the General Services Administration.
“Given GSA’s ascertainment last night, HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison met this morning with HHS’s career transition lead, Deputy Surgeon General RADM Erica Schwartz, to receive an update and ensure smooth transition planning,” an HHS spokesperson told CNN in a statement.
HHS also says it will have a cooperative a professional transition. It also notes that the career people involved with the pandemic response and vaccine distribution will be the same after inauguration day.
Remember: The delay in ascertainment meant that President-elect Joe Biden's team was locked out from government data and could not make contact with federal agencies, nor could it spend $6.3 million in government funding now available for the transition.
A Biden official said the most urgent need was for the transition to be given access to Covid-19 data and the vaccine distribution plans.
1 hr 45 min ago
State Department transition team and Biden team are in touch and will meet virtually later today
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
The State Department transition team was contacted by President-elect Joe Biden’s State Department agency review team last night after the General Services Administration ascertained Biden’s victory, according to a senior State Department official with knowledge of the transition.
The outreach came from Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is the team lead and Biden’s pick for Ambassador to the UN, the official said.
Today there will be a virtual meeting with the State Department transition team, led by Ambassador Dan Smith, and the Biden transition team, the official said. This will be their first official meeting and comes more than two weeks after Biden gave a victory speech and was declared the winner of the election.
The meeting will begin to dig into logistical and substantive details, such as the pace of the process over the next few weeks and how much of the process will be done in person and how much will be done virtually, the official said.
While there is a scurry of activity in the transition offices at the State Department this morning, none of the Biden State Department team members have yet visited the offices, the official said.
Today Thomas-Greenfield is with Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, as he formally unveils a slew of high-profile Cabinet appointments, including his plan to send her to represent the US at the UN.
Traditionally the Cabinet picks don’t happen until after the transition has been in motion for at least a few weeks.
With the key Cabinet picks for State already done – with Tony Blinken chosen to be Biden’s Secretary of State – the transition process will operate a bit more quickly as the career transition team at State knows who they are working with and can prepare materials that they need with their input, the official said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf just announced that the Keystone state has certified its 2020 general election results.
In a twitter post Tuesday morning, Wolf confirmed he'd signed the certificate for Ascertainment that formally acknowledges the state's recognition of Biden winning the election.
The certification comes just one day after all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, under law, had to receive precinct results and certify them to the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar by the third Monday after the election.
This will now officially award the state’s 20 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
Wolf went onto thank election officials for their work.
"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably," Wolf said in a news release.
2 hr 8 min ago
Rising share of Trump's post-election fundraising going to his PAC
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump's campaign is funneling an increasingly large share of its "Election Defense Fund" fundraising to Trump's political action committee, as his opportunities to legally challenge the election results fade.
Even as fundraising emails tell supporters their donations will help "protect the integrity of the election," 75% of donations to the fund are now deposited into the coffers of Trump's fledgling leadership PAC, Save America.
That's up from the 60% share the PAC was receiving last week.
The campaign's "Recount Account" — arguably the account supporters believe they are donating to – only gets a piece of donations above $5,000.
The remaining quarter of any donation goes to the Republican National Committee's general fund, with donations over $35,500 steered to the RNC's legal fund.
The Trump campaign did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.
2 hr 17 min ago
Biden will introduce his first Cabinet nominees today. Here are key things to know about his picks.
From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Sarah Mucha
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will publicly announce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts today at 1:00 p.m. ET, according to a transition team news release.
Their six foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees, which were unveiled yesterday, are expected to join them and speak at the event in Wilmington, Delaware.
Here are some key takeaways from Biden's first wave of nominations and appointments:
Expertise over big names: As the first round of nominations come in, it's clear that Biden is choosing people who are, indisputably, experts in their fields over bigger names in Democratic politics. Some of that is a practical matter. Democrats didn't do well down-ballot on Election Day and there is little appetite within the party to risk its hold on power, even in blue states or districts, on any powerful office. Biden's nominees to lead the State Department, Antony Blinken, and the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, are not household names, but they both have extensive experience at the agencies they will be tasked with running.
Diversity is a priority: The first woman to oversee the Treasury Department. The first Latino and immigrant to run the Department of Homeland Security. The first woman to lead the intelligence community. Announcements and reports of these historic impending nominations came in the space of a few hours on Monday, as Biden announced that Cuban-born Mayorkas would head DHS and Avril Haines was Biden's pick to be the next director of national intelligence. Janet Yellen is poised to break the mold for a second time. The first woman to chair the Federal Reserve, she will, if confirmed, bear the same distinction as Treasury secretary.
The picks are a fundamental rejection of Trumpism: Bringing in former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy on climate -- and giving that position a seat on the National Security Council -- is a marked departure from climate change-denying Trump, who has called global warming a hoax and pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord. The simple act of hiring people qualified for their jobs is in itself a rejection of the Trump model, which installed donors, right-wing ideologues and inexperienced allies into positions of power, in some instances for the express purpose of undermining the institutions they were meant to lead.
Here's a look at which Cabinet nominations Biden has unveiled so far:
2 hr 46 min ago
CDC ready for Biden transition: "This is what we've been waiting for"
From CNN's Nick Valencia
Leadership at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, beset by a Trump White House that was harshly critical of the agency coronavirus response, are anticipating the Biden transition team and the change a new administration will bring, senior health officials tell CNN.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for is for them to send their landing team here and set up shop,” a senior CDC official said.
The senior official added that while it is standard operating procedure during any transition of administration, the expectation is there will be some “rebuilding of the agency” under President-elect Joe Biden.
When asked if there was more enthusiasm among senior leaders at the CDC on Tuesday morning, the official said emphatically, “Yes!”
A federal health official official declined to say if they had spoken directly to anyone from the Biden transition team as of Tuesday morning, but did say having been through numerous administration transitions, “the CDC benefits when that happens quickly.”
“From experience, the faster you get through it the better,” the official said of the transition.
Speaking to the mood in the agency among senior leaders, the official said there did seem to be more enthusiasm that the CDC may be able to restart regular briefings, which were ordered to be stopped by the Trump Administration at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Man oh man, I hope so,” the official said about the CDC returning to a more visible role.
The federal health official with knowledge of operations said, that the CDC remains leading the public health response through its Emergency Operations Center.
The official noted that the CDC has remained in daily contact with states regarding vaccine distribution and rollout. Also, as the nation grapples with record breaking infection and hospitalizations, schools continue to be front and center in the response, the official said.