Former Republican national security officials call for orderly transition

Two Michigan Republican sources are seeking to calm an increasingly tense situation bubbling in Michigan ahead of the state board of canvasser’s meeting Monday afternoon where there is growing concern that two Republican board members will vote against certification, and upend a typically uneventful process.

Even with reports of one of the two Republican board members, Norman Shinkle, already signaling a vote against certification, these sources still believe certification will happen today.

But neither source has said they have spoken directly to Aaron Van Langevelde, the other Republican board member who has not signaled how he would vote ahead of the meeting.

One GOP source told CNN that today’s vote will be “fine.”

“It will either be 3-1 or 4-0. Still no worries” the source told CNN, acknowledging there was a chance that Shinkle could vote against certification, as CNN has previously reported.

The source also tamped down concerns that the legislature would get involved, even if both Republican board members blocked the vote, and implied that a block in certification would likely be resolved in court.

“To be honest, even if they deadlocked it would be fine. The legislature wants no part of that coup idea,” the source said.

A separate, county-level Republican official echoed a similar sense of resolve to CNN, stating that the “drama” and “freaking out” happening ahead of the vote has no bearing on what will actually happen.

The source predicted that the board would certify in a 3-1 or even 4-0 vote as well.