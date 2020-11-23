Biden expected to make history by selecting a woman for Treasury Secretary

Eloisa Lopez/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Monday downplayed concerns about the potential negative consequences of a delayed transition and claimed that those concerns did not come up in his meetings in Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

He acknowledged that “(t)here’ll be a transition if the courts don’t rule in President Trump’s favor.”

The Trump team’s attempts to undermine the votes of the people in court have been overwhelmingly fruitless. Experts have raised concerns that the delay in ascertainment and the start of the formal transition could have serious implications for national security and the safety and wellbeing of the American people.

“No, what I have heard from my counterparts at the highest level of the governments of Vietnam and the Philippines and Japan is that they understand that Donald J. Trump will be the President of the United States until January 20th, and until noon on that day, and they’re going to continue to deal with President Trump as the President of the United States of America, as they should, and that’s our tradition. That’s our laws,” O’Brien said on a State Department organized call with reporters.

“There’ll be a transition if the courts don’t rule in President Trump’s favor, and it will be a professional transition,” O’Brien continued. “But President Trump has not exhausted his legal remedies. We’re a country based on the rule of law and the President has taken his case to court, as he has every right to do as an American citizen, and so those cases will get resolved. And once they’re resolved and the courts rule, then we’ll move forward from there.”

“But we’re not concerned about those issues and we haven’t had any concerns raised by foreign counterparts,” the national security adviser said, adding that “they are impressed with how many Americans went out to vote.”

“They are impressed at the resilience of our institutions, and they know that the President – many of these leaders have gone through numerous transitions, and some would start early, some start late, some are from an incumbent party to a second term, some are a change of party,” he said. “So, they’re familiar with these issues, they’re not concerned about them, and I think they’re impressed by the resilience of American democracy.”