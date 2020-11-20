Conversations underway about inviting Pennsylvania lawmakers to the White House

Biden's senior advisor on Trump legal effort: "There is harm being done to the Democratic process"
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
Biden for President Senior Advisor Bob Bauer warned in a 30-minute Zoom call with reporters that “there is harm being done to the democratic process” and he slammed the Trump legal effort.
“The harm is real,” Bauer said. “There is no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what he is trying to do.”
In particular, Bauer blasted Rudy Giuliani’s takeover of the Trump legal effort ridiculing Giuliani’s performance in federal court in Pennsylvania this week, calling it a “spectacle” where Giuliani showed up completely unprepared for the case.
Bauer said that all of the Trump campaign’s efforts to stop the certification process in battleground states will fail, as well as any efforts to convince state legislators to elect a slate of pro-Trump electors.
“The election is over,” Bauer stated. “Everyone knows the election is over.”
24 min ago
There will be a White House press briefing today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
There will be a press briefing with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later today, an official confirms to CNN. The briefing is scheduled for noon ET.
The last time McEnany briefed reporters from the White House briefing room podium was Oct. 1, the Thursday before President Trump — and then, McEnany herself — tested positive for Covid-19.
Questions about the election and the coronavirus pandemic will likely come up.
26 min ago
Biden expected to make first Cabinet announcements next week
On Thursday, Biden said he has settled on his choice for Treasury secretary, but officials said he's also reached a decision — or is on the cusp of doing so — on other critical Cabinet posts, a few of which are expected to be announced before Thanksgiving.
Monday and Tuesday are being eyed as tentative days for the first introductions of members of Biden's Cabinet, an official said, with others coming later.
Lael Brainard, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, is seen as the top contender to lead the Treasury Department. If selected, she would become the first woman to serve in that position, a move that would help Biden to start to deliver on his pledge to name a diverse Cabinet.
But three officials close to the Biden transition declined to say whether Brainard was the final choice, saying it is a closely held decision that the President-elect would likely reveal right after Thanksgiving.
But Biden could announce his choice for secretary of State as soon as next week, officials said, along with another Cabinet post.
While Biden is well-known for his deliberate and often slow decision-making, particularly on personnel matters, the timeline of some Cabinet decisions is being accelerated because of a desire to move quickly to form a new government in the wake of Trump's intransigence about the election.
Michigan House speaker will meet with Trump today, source says
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Caroline Kelly
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is going to the White House today, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.
The news comes after President Trump invited Republican state lawmakers from Michigan to the White House on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Thursday, as the President and his legal team continue to mount efforts to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump extended the invitation on Thursday morning to the Michigan lawmakers by calling the state senate's Republican majority leader Mike Shirkey, the person familiar previously told CNN.
Shirkey has not responded to emails from CNN either, and his phone mailbox was also full.
Trump also called two Republican canvass board members from Wayne County to offer his support, the person said Thursday, after they went back and forth on voting to certify the election results from the state's largest county, which includes Detroit. The board members filed affidavits Wednesday seeking to "rescind" their votes to certify the election result.
It's not clear what Trump's message to the Michigan GOP lawmakers will be. Both Shirkey and Chatfield have said that they will honor their state's popular vote and not stray from the process of how electors in Michigan are selected.
Biden currently has an approximate 154,187-vote lead over Trump in the Great Lakes State.
On Sept. 24, Shirkey led the Senate to pass a resolution assuring that electors will vote for the candidate with the most votes as certified by election officials.
1 hr 47 min ago
Trump will appear in front of reporters today for the first time in a week
From CNN's Matthew Hoye
President Trump will publicly appear on camera for an official event today — his first on-camera event in front of reporters in a week.
At 2:30 p.m. ET, Trump will deliver remarks on prescription drug prices. It's not clear if the President will take questions.
Trump also participated in the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this morning, but the event was closed to the press.
The President has invited Republican state lawmakers from Michigan to the White House today, according to a person familiar with the matter, as Trump and his legal team are mounting an effort to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. This event is not currently on his schedule.
Trump's previous on-camera event was last Friday, Nov. 13 when he delivered a speech in the White House Rose Garden and touted his administration's efforts to help produce a coronavirus vaccine.
2 hr 23 min ago
Georgia will certify Biden’s win today, officials say
From CNN's Jason Morris, Amara Walker, Wes Bruer and Marshall Cohen
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that he’ll certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory later in the day, and will formalize the razor-thin presidential results after a statewide audit.
Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said certification will occur around 10 a.m. ET Friday.
Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters that the audit confirmed that Georgia’s voters picked Biden.
“Numbers don’t lie,” he said. “As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct.”
Perhaps in a move to pacify Trump supporters, Raffensperger said, “Like other Republicans, I’m disappointed our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes.”
When the results are certified, it will be a major blow to Trump’s longshot efforts to overturn the election results. Certifying election results is typically a formality, but the arcane process has become the latest battleground in Trump's attempt to cling onto power.
His campaign is trying to block or delay certification in key states in hopes of overturning Biden's victory through the Electoral College.
The scheme essentially becomes impossible if key states certify their presidential results before Dec. 8, which is known as a "safe harbor" deadline under federal law. Georgia has now certified its results, which means it met the deadline and that Congress is required to respect these results.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has until 5 p.m. ET Saturday to sign the paperwork that officially grants Georgia's 16 electors to Biden, according to state law. Kemp has been relatively quiet during the post-election audit, and CNN has asked his office if he plans to sign the paperwork without incident.
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit to delay Georgia’s certification. The case was brought by one of the potential Republican electors, and the Trump campaign was not officially involved. Lin Wood, who brought the lawsuit, would have served as a pro-Trump elector if Trump won Georgia.
2 hr 20 min ago
Biden turns 78 today and is set to become the oldest president in US history
From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Eric Bradner
President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 today, and when he is sworn in as president in January, he will be the oldest person in US history to have the job.
Biden was among the youngest men ever elected to the Senate in 1972, and in his third bid for the presidency, his life story of overcoming personal tragedy met the moment of a nation in the grips of health and economic crises.
Vice-president elect Kamala Harris will also be making history when she takes office. She will become America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.
2 hr 38 min ago
Biden will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in Delaware today
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Arlette Saenz
President-elect Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Wilmington, Delaware, today, according to a transition official.
This will be the first in-person meeting for the trio since Biden won the election.
The meeting comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the country and another stimulus deal is yet to be reached in Congress. More than 2,000 American deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday — the highest number since early May.
Some of the last remaining stimulus programs for the unemployed, renters and student loan borrowers are set to expire by the end of December unless Congress or President Trump takes action.
While Congress moved swiftly to deliver trillions of dollars in pandemic relief programs when the country first shut down in March, a lot of those benefits have already lapsed.
Despite bipartisan support for another stimulus package, lawmakers have failed to come to any agreement for months, and there is little confidence that a deal could be reached in the lame-duck session.