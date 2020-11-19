President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 16. Andrew Harnik/AP

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet virtually with the bipartisan National Governors Association’s executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, today.

The call is expected to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and be facilitated by the NGA in conjunction with the Biden transition team, an NGA spokesperson and Biden transition official said earlier this week.

"The governors are the ones who have been handling this war, frankly. Joe Biden wants to engage with them right away and I think that's smart,” NGA chairman and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during an appearance on MSNBC.

The executive committee group is made up of Cuomo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah.

The call comes as the Trump administration continues to block the Biden transition, with the Biden team, public health, and national security experts sounding the alarm on the potential consequences.

More than 250,000 Americans have so far died of the virus — a higher death toll than any other country — and another 188,000 are projected to lose their lives over the next three and a half months, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. By mid-January, the IHME model predicts more than 2,100 Americans could be dying daily.

After the call with the governors, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks.