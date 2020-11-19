Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Biden begins transition plans as Trump refuses to concede

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, November 19, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
11 min ago

The former campaign aides Biden is considering for top White House communications roles

From CNN's Sarah Mucha, Arlette Saenz and Gloria Borger

From left: Karine Jean-Pierre, Symone Sanders, and Kate Bedingfield.
From left: Karine Jean-Pierre, Symone Sanders, and Kate Bedingfield. CNN/Getty/AP

Several women who worked on Joe Biden's campaign are being considered for top White House communications roles in the Biden-Harris administration, sources with knowledge of the deliberations tell CNN.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser to Biden's campaign who later served as chief of staff to Kamala Harris, and Symone Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to the campaign, are under consideration to become White House press secretary.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director, is being considered for White House communications director and press secretary.

No final decisions have been made yet and no announcements are expected this week for the roles, which are among the most visible in any administration. Biden pledged during the campaign to bring back the daily White House press briefing, which was scrapped under President Donald Trump's administration.

Jean-Pierre is a name that has been recently added to the mix for the press secretary position. If she or Sanders were to assume the role, either would make history as the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary.

Biden has begun building out his White House team, announcing several top key roles in the last week. Those announcements, which included two longtime advisers and his campaign manager for the general election, came just days after he tapped veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his chief of staff.

Biden has yet to announce any Cabinet positions but pledged repeatedly on the campaign trail and as the President-elect that he will form an administration that reflects the diversity of the country.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Biden is likely to overturn these health care measures when he is in office

From CNN's Tami Luhby, Caroline Kelly and Devan Cole

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media about the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on November 10, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media about the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on November 10, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When it comes to health policy, President Trump made it his mission to undo many measures his predecessor put in place.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to do the same.

In their four years in office, the Trump administration made sweeping changes that affected the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, abortion and transgender rights, in many cases reversing the efforts of the Obama administration.

Most of the measures were done through executive orders and regulation since it was tough to get any bills through Congress, particularly after the Democrats took control of the House after the 2018 midterm elections.

Biden's health officials will likely be active, as well, but it will take time for all their actions to take effect.

"They don't have a massive eraser pen. They've got to go through the rule-making process," said Allison Orris, a former Obama administration official and counsel with Manatt Health, a professional services firm. "They are going to have to think about what comes first, second and third and be realistic about timing."

Plus, the Biden administration may opt to keep and continue several Trump administration efforts, including shifting to value-based care, rather than paying doctors for every visit and procedure, and increasing access to telehealth, said Ian Spatz, senior adviser at Manatt.

The two administrations also share common views on some measures to lower drug pricing, including basing Medicare payments on the cost of prescription medications in other countries and importing drugs from abroad. But Trump officials have not actually put these proposals in place.

However, where the two administrations will differ significantly is messaging, Spatz said. While Trump focused on dismantling the Affordable Care Act, Biden will emphasize expanding the law and access to health coverage.

Read more about Trump health care measures the incoming Biden administration is expected to reverse.