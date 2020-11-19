The former campaign aides Biden is considering for top White House communications roles

From left: Karine Jean-Pierre, Symone Sanders, and Kate Bedingfield. CNN/Getty/AP

Several women who worked on Joe Biden's campaign are being considered for top White House communications roles in the Biden-Harris administration, sources with knowledge of the deliberations tell CNN.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser to Biden's campaign who later served as chief of staff to Kamala Harris, and Symone Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to the campaign, are under consideration to become White House press secretary.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director, is being considered for White House communications director and press secretary.

No final decisions have been made yet and no announcements are expected this week for the roles, which are among the most visible in any administration. Biden pledged during the campaign to bring back the daily White House press briefing, which was scrapped under President Donald Trump's administration.

Jean-Pierre is a name that has been recently added to the mix for the press secretary position. If she or Sanders were to assume the role, either would make history as the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary.

Biden has begun building out his White House team, announcing several top key roles in the last week. Those announcements, which included two longtime advisers and his campaign manager for the general election, came just days after he tapped veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his chief of staff.

Biden has yet to announce any Cabinet positions but pledged repeatedly on the campaign trail and as the President-elect that he will form an administration that reflects the diversity of the country.

