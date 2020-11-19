Biden: "I am not going to shut down the economy, period"

President-elect Joe Biden met with a group of 10 different governors today to discuss a litany of issues they are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the issues discussed was getting governors economic relief because the pandemic has been "devastating" to state budgets, Biden said this afternoon during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.
"States and communities shouldn't have to lay off teachers, cops, firefighters, cut vital services," Biden added.
Biden also discussed the need to provide a safe and free coronavirus vaccine, which will also require a "massive public education campaign," he added.
The third and fourth items discussed with the governors was National Guard funding and the implementation of a national mask mandate.
"Ten governors, Democrat and Republican, have imposed masking requirements and recognized the need for universal masking, north, south, east and west. It's not a political statement. It's a patriotic duty," Biden said.
The last area of discussion was on Covid-19 testing, which needs to be more available and accessible, Biden added.
"The bottom line, we can do this. There's nothing beyond our capacity, but we have to come together as a country," he added.
