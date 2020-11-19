Biden: "I am not going to shut down the economy, period"

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on November 19 in Wilmington, Delaware Andrew Harnik/AP

President-elect Joe Biden vowed today that he would not shut down the economy as the US continues to struggle under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am not going to shut down the economy, period. I'm going to shut down the virus. That's what I'm going to shut down," Biden said.

Biden added: "No national shutdown, because every region, every area, every community can be different. And so there's no circumstance which I can see that would require total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive."

Watch the moment: