Biden begins transition plans as Trump refuses to concede

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, November 18, 2020
16 min ago

Biden will participate in virtual roundtable with health care workers today

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

President-elect Joe Biden will participate in a virtual roundtable with frontline health care workers Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, the transition team said.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US, Biden has moved to tackle the pandemic and announced a team of coronavirus advisers.

21 min ago

Biden team for confirmation battles takes shape

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

As he prepares to build out his Cabinet, President-elect Joe Biden has assembled a team that will lead his confirmation battles in the Senate.

Jen Psaki, who served as communications director in President Obama’s White House, will oversee the nominations team, according to a list provided to CNN by a transition official.

Olivia Alair Dalton, a former aide to Biden in the Senate, will lead the communications strategy, and Reema Dodin, the floor director for Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, will lead legislative strategy. Jorge Neri, a former senior adviser to Biden’s campaign, will be deputy outreach director for confirmations.

Others joining the team include Andrew Bates, the rapid response director for Biden’s campaign, who is taking on a leadership role; Sean Savett, former rapid response director on Pete Buttigeig campaign; and Saloni Sharma, former deputy communications director for the Elizabeth Warren campaign.

Stephanie Valencia is handling the Biden transition team outreach, and Louisa Terrell is handling congressional affairs for the transition.

As they prepare for the Senate confirmation process, the team will also prepare to “introduce nominees to the American people and set them up for success as leaders in the Biden administration,” the official said. The official noted this includes “throwing away the old playbook dictating that nominees say nothing in public until their hearings.”

Politico was first to report on the formation of this team.

24 min ago

CNN's Election 101 Podcast discusses the presidential transition

What exactly is supposed to happen during a normal presidential transition? How does one administration smoothly handover to the next? And what is the impact of the Trump administration’s resistance to this process?

CNN's Kristen Holmes sits down with the director of the Center for Presidential Transition, David Marchick, to answer all our questions.

Listen here.

26 min ago

Here are the 10 climate executive actions Biden says he will take on day one of his presidency

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President-elect Joe Biden is planning a flurry of executive actions when he takes office on Jan. 20, and many focus on combating the global climate crisis.

Biden's legislative agenda on climate will largely depend on whether Democrats gain control of the US Senate, which will be decided in two run-off elections in Georgia taking place on Jan. 5. But regardless of which party controls the Senate, Biden has pledged to sign a series of executive orders, which do not require congressional approval.

The 10 executive actions Biden has said he will take on his first day as president to combat the crisis and reduce emissions are:

  1. Require limits on methane pollution for oil and gas operations.
  2. Use the federal government procurement system to work towards 100% clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles.
  3. Ensure US government buildings and facilities are more efficient and climate-ready.
  4. Implement the already-existing Clean Air Act, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by developing new fuel economy standards to ensure all new sales for light- and medium-duty vehicles will be electrified, and annual improvements for heavy duty vehicles.
  5. Double down on liquid fuels like advanced biofuels and make agriculture a key part of the solution to the climate crisis.
  6. Reduce emissions and cut consumer costs through new standards for appliance and building efficiency.
  7. Require federal permit decisions to consider effects of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, and ensure every federal infrastructure investment reduces climate pollution.
  8. Require public companies to disclose climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and supply chains.
  9. Protect biodiversity, slow extinction rates and conserve 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030.
  10. Permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, establish national parks and monuments, ban new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters, modify royalties to account for climate costs and creating programs to enhance reforestation and develop renewable energy on federal lands and waters to double offshore wind by 2030.

Stef Feldman, Biden's campaign policy director, tells CNN that Biden's climate plan is an "all-of-government agenda," and will be worked on across departments and agencies.

Read more here.

28 min ago

Progressives want a big role in Biden's administration after turning out for the President-elect

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Annie Grayer

Joe Biden won't be sworn in for another 64 days, but the President-elect is already under pressure from activist groups to bring progressive leaders into his administration — and close its doors to establishment figures with cozy relationships to Wall Street, defense contractors and the fossil fuel industry.

The pressure campaign has played out in public, with the release of open letters and lists of acceptable candidates for top Cabinet positions, via private calls with potential nominees, and on social media, where progressive groups have warned the incoming administration against reneging on Biden's promise to forge an aggressive new path in the fight against climate change.

Top progressives have mostly sounded a cautiously optimistic tone following the release of Biden's "agency review teams" and his quick decision to name longtime adviser Ron Klain, who has built bonds across ideological lines, as his White House chief of staff.

But the cutting backlash in response to the appointment of Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond to a top West Wing post on Tuesday underscored the fraught nature of the relationship.

There are also potential fights on the horizon and the uncertainty surrounding control of the Senate could further complicate a detente that has largely carried over from the campaign.

If Democrats fail to win both runoff elections in Georgia early next year, the body will remain under the control of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — and everything from Biden's legislative agenda to his Cabinet nominations would likely face partisan blockades.

Richmond's installation as a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement drew a harsh rebuke from climate groups, led by the Sunrise Movement.

There are also concerns among some progressives over whether the coalition has the capacity to speak with one voice on a broad range of issues, including arenas where it is less organized and engaged, like national security.

Read more here.