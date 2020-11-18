As he prepares to build out his Cabinet, President-elect Joe Biden has assembled a team that will lead his confirmation battles in the Senate.

Jen Psaki, who served as communications director in President Obama’s White House, will oversee the nominations team, according to a list provided to CNN by a transition official.

Olivia Alair Dalton, a former aide to Biden in the Senate, will lead the communications strategy, and Reema Dodin, the floor director for Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, will lead legislative strategy. Jorge Neri, a former senior adviser to Biden’s campaign, will be deputy outreach director for confirmations.

Others joining the team include Andrew Bates, the rapid response director for Biden’s campaign, who is taking on a leadership role; Sean Savett, former rapid response director on Pete Buttigeig campaign; and Saloni Sharma, former deputy communications director for the Elizabeth Warren campaign.

Stephanie Valencia is handling the Biden transition team outreach, and Louisa Terrell is handling congressional affairs for the transition.

As they prepare for the Senate confirmation process, the team will also prepare to “introduce nominees to the American people and set them up for success as leaders in the Biden administration,” the official said. The official noted this includes “throwing away the old playbook dictating that nominees say nothing in public until their hearings.”

Politico was first to report on the formation of this team.