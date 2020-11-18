Sen. Graham says he would urge Trump "to give intel briefings to Biden"

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on November 17. Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, urged the President to allow President-elect Joe Biden to receive classified intelligence briefings on Wednesday, as Trump continues to wage legal challenges in an attempt to delay the certification of election results.

Asked to respond to concerns about whether Biden was being briefed adequately on vaccine efforts by the Trump administration, Graham responded, "you know, the President is contesting the election, and I would urge him to give intel briefings to Biden."

"How much further to go, I don't know. We're going to be fine at the end of the day. This thing will work itself out. It always has and it will here," he added.

He did not say whether he had personally spoken with the President on the matter.

Last week, Graham said he thought Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings. He told CNN he had not expressed his thoughts with the White House but said, "I hope so," when asked if he expects Biden to get the briefings soon.