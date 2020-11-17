General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy speaks at the Department of Homeland Security's St. Elizabeths Campus Center Building in Washington, DC on June 21, 2019. Susan Walsh/AP

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy had a call with David Barram, the GSA administrator during the 2000 election, before this year’s election, according to a source with direct knowledge of the call.

As administrator, Murphy is the person tasked with officially affirming President-elect Joe Biden has won the election on behalf of the Trump administration — something Trump hasn't done himself.

She needs to sign a letter to release funds to the Biden transition team through a process called ascertainment. This would mark the first formal acknowledgment from the Trump administration that Biden has in fact won the election, but it would also unlock access to national security tools to streamline background checks and additional funds to pay for training and incoming staff.

Barram, a Bill Clinton political appointee, ascertained Bush as then winner of the 2000 election following the historic Bush v Gore recounted that ended up in the Supreme Court.

The call between Barram and Murphy was set up by mutual associates as a way for him to discuss his experience with her, the source said.

Recently, post-election, Barram said that this year’s election is “dramatically different,” than what happened in 2000. “It was all about Florida. One state, and something like 537 votes. Everyone knew that once Florida was settled, the winner would become clear,” Barram has said.

Murphy has still not issued an ascertainment letter that would officially trigger the transition period for the federal government.

AP first reported on the call between Barram and Murphy.