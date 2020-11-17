Biden will receive briefing from diplomatic, intel and defense experts today

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden’s national security briefing today will feature a team of diplomatic, intelligence, and defense experts, a transition official said.

“They’ll discuss readiness at the relevant agencies as the president-elect prepares to lead on day one,” the official said.

The briefing comes as Biden has yet to receive classified intelligence briefings as President Trump has refused to concede the race and blocked his administration from taking any of the administrative steps typically taken in a transfer of power, including allowing the General Services Administration to declare that there is a president-elect — a move that triggers the transition process.

Speaking Monday to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden pointed to the fact that Vice president-elect Kamala Harris continues to receive intelligence briefings in her role on the Senate Intelligence committee.

“The good news here is my colleague is still on the intelligence committee, so she gets the intelligence briefings. I don't anymore,” Biden said. “So that is, but there is a number of Republicans calling for that. I am hopeful that the president will be mildly more enlightened before we get to January 20.”

Biden's briefing Tuesday will not be an official US government national security briefing.