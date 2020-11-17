Rudy Giuliani has filed to appear in Pennsylvania election case scheduled for today

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, speaks at a news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company on November 7 in Philadelphia. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, formally told the court that he will represent the Trump campaign in its long shot case to block Pennsylvania from certifying votes.

The case and whether it should be dismissed will be argued in federal court on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place before Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Brann is an Obama appointee, but is a longtime Republican.

Some context: Trump has refused to concede the election and continues to make false claims of widespread voter fraud with no evidence.

On top of the fraud claims, his campaign and GOP allies have filed numerous and flimsy legal challenges in the days following the Nov. 3 election, with some attempting to deprive Biden of the Electoral College votes he's set to receive to become president.

On Friday, nine cases meant to attack Biden's win in key states were denied or dropped.