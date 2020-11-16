Live TV
1 min ago

Nearly half of Biden's transition team is made up of people of color 

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, nearly half of the transition team laying the groundwork for his administration is made up of people of color, and women are in the majority.

Forty-six percent of the transition staff are people of color, according to new diversity data of the transition team provided to CNN, and 41% of the senior staff are people of color. The majority of transition staff — 52% — are women, and 53% of the senior staff are women.

The new diversity figures come as Biden is set to announce his Cabinet picks and senior staff for the White House in the coming weeks — one of the first tests of his campaign pledge to build an administration that will "look like America."

Biden's first major step toward diversity in his administration came when he selected Kamala Harris, a Black and South Asian woman, as his vice president. In his first staffing announcement, Biden chose a White man and longtime adviser —  Ron Klain — as his chief of staff for the White House.

The transition team's diversity also extends to its advisory board — where 43% are people of color and 52% are women. Nine of the 13 members of Biden's Covid-19 advisory board are people of color and nine of the members are women, according to the data.

Read more here.

16 min ago

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the economy today

From CNN's Deanna Hackney

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the economy today in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a release from the campaign.

In the afternoon, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks "on the economic recovery and building back better in the long term."

These remarks take place at a not-yet-specified location in Wilmington.

Biden is moving forward with transition plans as President Trump continues to refuse to concede.

Trump acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that Biden won the presidential election, but the President refused to concede and blamed his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.

18 min ago

Fauci says the pandemic response would be "better" if Biden transition began

From CNN's Sarah Westwood 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN that the nation’s pandemic response would be better served if the White House allowed a transition with President-elect Joe Biden’s team to begin. 

“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” Fauci said on CNN.

“It’s almost like passing the baton in a race,” Fauci added. “It certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that.”

Some background: Fauci, a career civil servant, has been through five presidential transitions. He has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.

Fauci also praised Biden’s selection of Ron Klain as the incoming White House chief of staff, noting that he worked with Klain during the Obama administration when Klain was tasked with coordinating the Ebola virus response. 

“It’s an excellent choice,” Fauci said. 

“I worked very closely with Ron Klain during the Ebola outbreak,” he added. “He was absolutely terrific at the Ebola situation where we had a very successful ultimate endgame with Ebola.”