Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden-Trump transition

Live Updates

Biden begins transition plans as Trump refuses to concede

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:26 a.m. ET, November 16, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the economy today

From CNN's Deanna Hackney

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the economy today in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a release from the campaign.

In the afternoon, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks "on the economic recovery and building back better in the long term."

These remarks take place at a not-yet-specified location in Wilmington.

Biden is moving forward with transition plans as President Trump continues to refuse to concede.

Trump acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that Biden won the presidential election, but the President refused to concede and blamed his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.

18 min ago

Fauci says the pandemic response would be "better" if Biden transition began

From CNN's Sarah Westwood 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN that the nation’s pandemic response would be better served if the White House allowed a transition with President-elect Joe Biden’s team to begin. 

“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” Fauci said on CNN.

“It’s almost like passing the baton in a race,” Fauci added. “It certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that.”

Some background: Fauci, a career civil servant, has been through five presidential transitions. He has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.

Fauci also praised Biden’s selection of Ron Klain as the incoming White House chief of staff, noting that he worked with Klain during the Obama administration when Klain was tasked with coordinating the Ebola virus response. 

“It’s an excellent choice,” Fauci said. 

“I worked very closely with Ron Klain during the Ebola outbreak,” he added. “He was absolutely terrific at the Ebola situation where we had a very successful ultimate endgame with Ebola.”