Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the economy today

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the economy today in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a release from the campaign.

In the afternoon, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks "on the economic recovery and building back better in the long term."

These remarks take place at a not-yet-specified location in Wilmington.

Biden is moving forward with transition plans as President Trump continues to refuse to concede.

Trump acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that Biden won the presidential election, but the President refused to concede and blamed his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.