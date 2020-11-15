Arkansas Republican governor says he expects Joe Biden to be the next president

Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers a speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, says he expects Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.

Speaking on NBC on Sunday, Hutchinson said that it is very important that Biden has access to intelligence briefings.

“It is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings, to make sure that he is prepared during times of transition our enemies have an opportunity to try to take advantage of us, and we want to make sure that there is a smooth transition, particularly when it comes to the vaccine distribution or coronavirus that everybody understands what we're doing there and what the plan is for the future,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said it was good to see President Trump’s tweet this morning.

“It was good actually to see President Trump tweet out that he (Biden) won. I think that’s a start of an acknowledgement,” Hutchinson said.

“Well, it is important that we accept the outcome of the election. And there's a process to get there it is. There are some constitutional assertions in Pennsylvania. There's a recount in Georgia, it is important that those processes go through and that probably is the reason you, the President does not want to undermine those legitimate processes by jumping ahead and conceding the election, but we still have to start that to transition in the end, you're absolutely right. We need to come together as a nation,” Hutchinson added.