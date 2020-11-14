Supporters of President Donald Trump rally on November 14 in Washington. Julio Cortez/AP

Thousands of conservatives have gathered in downtown Washington, DC, for a major protest of the election results.

The people are packed in, filling more than a block of Pennsylvania Avenue – just blocks from the White House.

Many of those attending are not wearing a face mask, but a good number are seen with face coverings.

Several groups are sponsoring the protest and range from everyday supporters of President Trump to some groups that are identified as far right, white supremacists, or known to peddle conspiracy theories.

Those who had gathered several hours before the event kicked off were excited when President Trump’s motorcade drove by the scene. Some of them ran towards his limousine as it passed by the scene.

The events, which are separate, have been identified online by a variety of names including “Stop the Steal,” “March for Trump,” and “MAGA Million March.” Some of the protestors are expected later to march to the Supreme Court.

Some more details: A National Park Service permit was issued for one of the events with its organizers saying as many as 10,000 protestors could be attending, but it’s unclear how many people will actually show up. Many events in the past have not produced the numbers these groups have said in the lead up to them.

Trump tweeted it was “heartwarming” to see protests against the election results happening, including the Saturday one in DC, and said he might drop by “say hello,” but there is no mention of it on his Saturday schedule.