Trump says "Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill"

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is once again tweeting that Congress should pass a Covid-19 relief bill, saying it should be “big and focused,” which seems to combine the Democrat and Republican wants from an additional stimulus package.

“Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Some context: On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued to reject the call from Democrats for a big coronavirus stimulus package, saying, "that's not a place I think we're willing to go" and reiterated his push for a bill that's "highly targeted at what the residual problems are."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled during a news conference earlier on Thursday they're not willing to change their call for a large coronavirus package even as efforts to negotiate remain stalled.

