Federal prosecutors assigned to investigate election fraud denounce Barr's policy change

A group of federal prosecutors, who were assigned by the Justice Department to enforce federal voting rights laws across the country on Election Day, urged Attorney General William Barr on Friday to rescind his order for prosecutors to examine allegations of voting irregularities before states move to certify the results in the coming weeks, according to an internal letter obtained by CNN.

The letter from the 16 prosecutors comes days after Barr released a memo earlier this week telling prosecutors not involved with the election crimes branch of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section to skip procedural steps to investigate "substantial" allegations of voter fraud.

Barr’s memo served a catalyst for the resignation of Richard Pilger, the leader of the election crimes branch. Pilger spoke out against Barr’s memo in a resignation letter that he forwarded to colleagues.

"We urge you to rescind it," the prosecutors wrote in bolded type about Barr’s memo.

The bipartisan coalition of federal "District Election Officers" said Barr's marching orders "is not based on fact."

"It was developed and announced without consulting non-partisan career professionals in the field and at the department. Finally, the timing of the memorandum’s release thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics," the prosecutors wrote.

The letter was co-signed by 16 assistant US attorneys from 15 out of the 44 jurisdictions that were chosen by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to monitor the Nov. 3 general election.

More background: The assistant US attorneys also said in the letter that, in the districts they monitored, they found no evidence substantial voting irregularities.

Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, declined to comment on the prosecutors' letter.

Kupec referred to the last paragraph of Barr's memo that said: "Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election. Rather, I provide this authority and guidance to emphasize the need to timely and appropriately address allegations of voting irregularities so that all of the American people, regardless of their preferred candidate or party, can have full confidence in the results of our elections."

