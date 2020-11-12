"Joe Biden is President-elect," GOP Ohio governor says

Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that the country needs to consider Joe Biden the President-elect.

His remarks come as the list of prominent Trump allies saying the race is over grows: Karl Rove wrote an op-ed, Trump conservative radio ally Hugh Hewitt said it’s done, and Geraldo Rivera said yesterday “time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

"It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States but, look, we just all need to take a deep breath. There is a process for all of this. You need to follow the process. And we need to move this country forward," DeWine told CNN's John Berman on New Day.

He said Trump has every right to go to court and make his case. He said he doesn’t know the merits of the Trump campaign’s case, but that it looks like Biden will be the next President.

"I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the President-elect. Joe Biden is President-elect. The White House has every — the President and his campaign has every right to go into court, our courts are open, our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts," the Ohio Republican said.

Watch Gov. DeWine: