Judy Shelton expected to be confirmed to the Federal Reserve next week
President Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, will get votes on the Senate floor next week and is expected to be confirmed after Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a centrist Republican from Alaska, told reporters she would back the nominee.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took procedural steps to set up votes next week to break a filibuster of her nomination and then a confirmation vote. Votes are expected the middle of next week.
Twitter says it added contextual labels to 300,000 tweets around the election
Twitter said it applied contextual labels to approximately 300,000 tweets during a two-week period covering the election, in a wider post-mortem assessment of the company’s handling of political misinformation before and after Election Day.
In addition to the labeling, Twitter said more than 450 of those tweets were also covered up by a warning message and were subject to sharing restrictions that limited how they could be retweeted. Roughly three out of four people who viewed those tweets did so after the labeling was applied, Twitter said in a blog post. The analysis focused on tweets about the US election from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11.
“We also want to be very clear that we do not see our job as done — our work here continues and our teams are learning and improving how we address these challenges,” wrote Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour, who respectively lead Twitter’s legal and product teams. “We’ll be sharing a comprehensive report on the election early next year.”
Some context: The disclosure comes as Twitter rolls back certain preemptive policies that it put in place ahead of Election Day.
Twitter said it found that removing recommendations to users for who they ought to follow had little meaningful impact on misinformation during the election, and the company will undo that change on Thursday.
The company said it will also relax some of the restrictions surrounding what trending topics users may see under a curated tab on its website labeled “For You.” During the election, Twitter said, only topics that provided additional in-line context were permitted in that section of the site. That change is also being reversed.
One election-related change that Twitter will be keeping going forward is an extra screen prompting users to quote tweet content instead of retweeting it. Twitter said its data showed that the limitation reduced sharing via quote tweets and retweets by 20%, and that it “slowed the spread of misleading information by virtue of an overall reduction in the amount of sharing on the service.”
Twitter did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for data on how long it generally took Twitter to apply a label to misinformation, nor which accounts were primarily responsible for posting the tweets that ultimately got flagged.
As GOP lawmakers defend CIA director, few inside the White House are urging Trump not to fire her
Several GOP lawmakers have publicly defended Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel as it becomes clear she's on the verge of being fired by President Trump in his post-election government purge.
But few outside of Capitol Hill have urged Trump not to terminate her. Instead, several people inside the White House have encouraged the President to do so.
A senior administration official told CNN trust between the White House and the CIA had "completely broken down." They said they believed Haspel was trying to get Congress to defend her so Trump wouldn't fire her, which "didn't help her case."
A Republican senator said he has privately urged the White House not to fire Haspel, noting she has a deep reservoir of support among GOP senators who have expressed a similar sentiment. This senator said the White House has suggested she is safe. But it is unclear what President Trump will do, as he stews over the election and goes after those he perceives as disloyal to him.
Whether Haspel should be let go has been a subject of multiple discussions inside the White House over the last 48 hours.
While Trump has made clear his desire to get rid of her, he has not made clear whether he will follow through with his threat.
He followed a similar method with Defense Secretary Esper, asking people hours before he fired him whether he should.
One person who has defended Haspel inside these West Wing discussions is White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
Trump's eldest children split on his path forward
President Trump has long sought advice from different perspectives throughout his career. Now, at a pivotal moment in defining his legacy as President, he is receiving conflicting advice from his closest and most trusted advisers — his eldest children — as he strategizes his next move after losing the election.
While his adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are gung-ho, leading the charge for the President to stay in the fight, daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump has emerged as someone looking for a way for the President to save face as he considers his next steps, sources tell CNN.
Differing approaches have emerged amongst the Trump siblings: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are telling their father to aggressively fight to the end, echoing baseless claims that the election has been rigged and the outcome should change.
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are weighing a different political calculus.
The couple doesn't believe legal battles will change the election's outcome. Nevertheless they are advocating for a more measured approach, to let the legal fight and recounts continue to ensure future election integrity, while allowing them to appear sensitive to Trump, a source familiar with the situation said.
Ivanka Trump has offered a more calibrated message to her father, asking him whether it is worth damaging his legacy, and potentially his businesses, to continue his refusal to concede. She is privately realistic about the President's loss, a source told CNN, but she also knows that her entire future — now more than ever — is tied to her father's, and must be handled delicately.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment to CNN on the matter. A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. declined to comment.
CIA director on "thin ice," source says
A source close to the President told CNN that CIA Director Gina Haspel is on "thin ice."
This source said she has been on thin ice with Trump for months.
Some context: Trump and some of his conservative allies have become increasingly frustrated with Haspel, accusing her of delaying the release of documents they believe would expose so-called "deep state" plots against Trump's campaign and transition during the Obama administration, according to multiple current and former officials.
Those frustrations have lingered since Election Day, with a senior administration official and three former administration officials with knowledge of the situation telling CNN they expect the President to remove Haspel from her post, as he did Defense Secretary Mark Esper earlier this week.
Biden spoke with Pelosi and Schumer today
President-elect Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday.
They discussed Covid-19 and the need for economic relief, according to a readout from Schumer's office.
They also spoke about "the importance of finding bipartisan solutions to create millions of good-paying union jobs, including through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development, and clean energy," according to the readout.
Two DHS officials forced to resign by White House
Two Department of Homeland Security officials have been forced to resign by the White House, according to sources familiar with the resignations.
A top official in DHS' cyber arm has resigned, amid a national security shakeup by the Trump administration. Bryan Ware has served as assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. And DHS Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Valerie Boyd also resigned amid pressure from the White House, officials tell CNN.
DHS, CISA and the White House declined to comment.
Ware's resignation letter, seen by CNN, is addressed to President Trump and says his resignation is effective Friday. In it, he writes that it has been an honor to serve, highlighting his work on election security and the Covid-19 response.
But his farewell letter to staff indicates that he did not want to step down.
He says that he is leaving “with much sadness” and that “it’s too soon.” He went on to list their accomplishments during his tenure. “We secured election day from foreign interference. Boom!” he wrote.
Post-election audits find no fraud in Arizona
More than half of all counties in Arizona have conducted post-election audits and found either no discrepancies or microscopic issues that don’t affect the outcome, according to reports filed with the secretary of state’s office.
Audits in Arizona’s four largest counties, which comprised 86% of all votes for president in the state, turned up no evidence of the systematic voter fraud that President Trump has complained about. There were no irregularities found in Maricopa County, which is home to Phoenix. Officials in Pima County, home to Tucson, audited a random sample of 4,239 votes in the presidential race and only found a two-vote discrepancy.
Arizona currently has the closest margin between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Biden is ahead by 11,537 votes, or just 0.34% out of more than 3.3 million ballots cast statewide. There are under 25,000 ballots remaining to be counted, according to the secretary of state’s office. CNN has not yet projected a winner.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes. If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also!” The numbers he cited were inaccurate – Biden’s lead in Arizona hasn’t dipped below 10,000.
Under state law, bipartisan audit boards routinely conduct hand-count audits of early ballots and Election Day ballots in all of Arizona’s 15 counties. The audits, which counties begin within 24 hours of the polls closing, must include five races, including the presidential race. By regulation, they have to count regular Election-Day ballots from at least two precincts or 2% of precincts, whichever is greater. The precincts are selected at random, by drawing.
Three GOP-leaning counties – Yuma, Gila and La Paz – didn’t conduct the audits because the local Republican Party chairs didn’t designate members to participate, election officials said. Their lack of involvement is surprising, considering Trump has been spreading baseless accusations of Republican poll-watchers being sidelined.
Murkowski and Collins join growing number of GOP senators saying Biden should receive intel briefings
Two Republican moderates, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, both said President-elect Joe Biden should currently be receiving intelligence briefings.
"That seems like it is standard practice. It seems to me you would want to continue or you would want to commence the standard practice," Murkowski told CNN Thursday.
It's the latest indication Republicans acknowledge the President-elect is likely on his way to the White House despite President Trump's refusal to accept the results.
"President elect Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings right now," said Collins, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
"That is really important. It is probably the most important part of the transition. In addition… he should have access to office space, federal employees, materials, supplies whatever the standard assistance the apparent winner receives. And, that doesn’t in anyway preclude President Trump from pursuing his legal remedies if he believes there are irregularities, but it should not delay the transition because we want the President-elect, assuming he prevails, to be ready on day one," she added.
Later, when CNN asked Sen. Jim Inhofe about the intel briefings, he said Biden should not be getting them. Then, Inhofe took a small notecard out of his pocket and read it verbatim.
CNN asked where the note was from and he said “I am serious about this. I need to practice on you."
"Until a candidate is constitutionally elected there is no President-elect. ...The procedure will be that the electors will meet on December 14th in their states and on the 23rd of December they will submit their votes," Inhofe said.