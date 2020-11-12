Here's a look at who could serve in the Biden-Harris administration

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce who will serve in top roles in his administration in the coming days and weeks.

The process began Wednesday with the Biden transition office's announcement that Ron Klain, one of Biden's most trusted campaign advisers, had been tapped to serve as his incoming chief of staff.

Long seen as the most likely pick for the top job, Klain previously served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and Biden during his tenure as President Barack Obama's vice president.

Each of Biden's Cabinet nominees will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans. Two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5 could determine which party controls the chamber and impact the Cabinet confirmation process.

The Cabinet includes the vice president and the heads of 15 executive departments: Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

Several key positions also have Cabinet-level rank: White House chief of staff, Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Office of Management & Budget director, United States Trade Representative ambassador, Council of Economic Advisers chairman and Small Business Administration administrator.

Read up below on who has been mentioned in conversations about potential top roles in the Biden administration: