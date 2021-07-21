CNN's town hall with President Biden just kicked off with a question about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the Biden administration's progress vaccinating the US population these past months, there are now growing concerns surrounding lagging vaccination rates, Covid-19 vaccine disinformation and a rise in cases in some parts of the country.

The country averaged 37,055 new cases a day across a week as of Tuesday — 54% higher than the prior week and more than two and a half times the average recorded about two weeks ago (13,665), according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, meanwhile, now makes up more than 80% of sequenced samples in the United States, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

The White House has faced hurdles in figuring out how to successfully address vaccine hesitancy among the American population and has warned that the current pandemic is one of the unvaccinated, who make up the majority of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Here's a look at the latest vaccination figures published Wednesday by the CDC: