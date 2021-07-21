Syringes with doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are seen at a drive-thru vaccination site in Pomeroy, Ohio, in March. (Stephen Zenner/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File)

Dena Cranley and Barbara Lynch have a blunt reality check for President Biden: His repeated pleas for vaccinations are going largely unheeded and unheard.

As Biden asked Americans once again on Monday to get vaccinated to slow the resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country, the two Cincinnati women who agree with his message say he is not the best messenger.

"At the end of the day, people are not going to listen to politicians or the doctors," said Cranley, a leader of First Ladies for Health, a local group fighting vaccine hesitancy.

"They don't trust the politicians or the doctors," added Lynch, who volunteers alongside Cranley in doing outreach to communities of color and faith.

As the Delta variant increasingly rattles nerves from the White House to Wall Street — with the Dow Industrial Average tumbling Monday more than 700 points in the worst one-day decline of the year — the fight against Covid-19 vaccine disinformation has emerged as a critical challenge for the administration.

The frustration was evident in the President's voice on Monday as he implored Americans to get a vaccination — to save the economy and their own health. He hits the six-month mark of his presidency on Tuesday confronting the hard reality that his fight against Covid-19 is suddenly awash in uncertainty.

"We know that our economic recovery hinges on getting the pandemic under control," Biden said. "We have fundamentally changed the course of the pandemic for one that threatens all Americans to a disease that has the most severe impacts on the unvaccinated people in the country. But we can't let up."

In Ohio, where Biden is visiting for a CNN Town Hall at 8 p.m. ET today, the state has fully vaccinated 45.9% of its population, just below the US rate of 48.6%. Hamilton County, home to Cincinnati, is slightly higher at 49%.

Cranley and Lynch share the sentiment the President expressed on Monday, when he said: "The only way we put it behind us is if more Americans get vaccinated." Yet even as the Delta variant spreads, both women say the diverse cross-section of unvaccinated people are not heeding — or even hearing — the warning.

