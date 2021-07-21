President Biden is expected to be asked about several pressing issues facing the country during CNN's town hall tonight.
At 8 p.m. ET, the President will join moderator Don Lemon for the hour-long event, which may touch on these five topics:
Covid-19:
- The evolving state of the pandemic will likely be a key topic during the event. The town hall comes one day after the White House acknowledged there have been prior Covid-19 breakthrough cases among White House staffers in addition to a fully vaccinated official who tested positive for the virus. It also comes after several vaccinated Texas Democratic lawmakers who met with Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus. However, the Vice President has tested negative.
- Moreover, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the highly contagious Delta variant now makes up more than 80% of sequenced samples in the US.
- Lastly, the White House has faced hurdles in figuring out how to successfully address vaccine hesitancy and has warned that the current pandemic is one of the unvaccinated, who make up the majority of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths. Now, the administration faces questions about whether to bring back more preventative measures, whether Americans will need booster vaccines and when international travel will resume.
Infrastructure:
- Recently, the White House has zeroed-in on infrastructure as its top legislative priority. Senate Republicans blocked a vote on Wednesday to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. But lawmakers said their negotiations will intensify over the next few days with the goal of trying again to advance the measure by early next week. Democrats, meanwhile, are well underway in planning their own infrastructure proposal as part of the reconciliation process.
- The White House has indicated that the only disagreement among the bipartisan group is pay fors, with discussions about that being ongoing. But keep in mind that disagreements about financing government spending are the reason why every other infrastructure negotiation over the past decade has fallen apart.
The economy:
- The US economic recovery from the pandemic is underway, but it hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels, marking a challenge Biden will likely address tonight. He is expected to make an argument similar to the one he made on Monday at the White House, when he argued that recent price increases are temporary. He also said this week that no serious economist is suggesting there's unchecked inflation.
- Nevertheless, economic anxieties about the Delta variant and inflation are making an impression on investors. This past Monday was the worst day for the Dow since a 943-point drop in late October, and it was the biggest decline this year. The markets, however, have since rallied.
- Although the economy is recovering, it still needs some work. For example: employers added 850,000 jobs in June, more than economists had expected. But the US economy is still down 6.9 million jobs compared with February 2020, and the unemployment rate inched higher, rising to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.
Cybersecurity:
- Since Biden took office, cyberattacks have affected major companies and hurt international supply chains — impacting everything from a meat supplier to an IT software vendor to an American oil pipeline.
- Over the last several months, the White House has urged Russia to take action to stop criminal actors in the country from engaging in cyber attacks. On Monday, the US also launched a new offensive against China, joining a coalition of international allies in accusing China of using "criminal contract hackers" to carry out malicious activities around the world.
- The White House has stopped short of penalizing Beijing with sanctions or diplomatic expulsions, in stark contrast to how the administration responded to similar behavior by Russia in the past several months. Now, the Biden administration is debating internally whether and how to impose sanctions on China, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Afghanistan withdrawal:
- Biden announced earlier this month that the military drawdown from Afghanistan would be finished by the end of August. But US intelligence services, military commanders and members of Congress are all warning that the Afghan government won't be able to stand up to the Taliban without the backing of American firepower. The Taliban are already moving rapidly to take over districts in the northern parts of Afghanistan, leading US military commanders to raise the prospect of a civil war once US troops are gone.
- Nevertheless, the President and his administration have continued to defend the pace of the US withdrawal from America's longest war. But the decision to exit the country has become a pressure point as the Afghans face the increasingly likely potential that the Taliban will overwhelm the current government and retake control of the country. Therefore, Biden may be asked about the state of the withdrawal at tonight's town hall.
Read more about these key topics here.
CNN's Lauren Fox, and Alyssa Kraus, Alex Rogers, Manu Raju, Betsy Klein, Anneken Tappe, Paul R. La Monica, Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak, Jason Hoffman and Brian Fung contributed to this report.