Ketanji Brown Jackson has been selected as President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Jackson has served as an assistant federal public defender, a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission, a lawyer in private practice and on two prestigious federal courts.

Biden, who vowed during the 2020 campaign to select a Black woman to the Supreme Court should a vacancy arise, has already elevated Jackson once, appointing her last year to the federal appeals court in DC, which is considered the second-most powerful federal court in the country.

Because of that appellate appointment, she's already been through a vetting process that included an interview with the President himself. Last June, the Senate confirmed Jackson by a 53-44 vote.

As a district court judge, Jackson has ruled on high profile cases, including the Don McGahn congressional subpoena lawsuit in which she ordered the former Trump White House counsel to comply with the House's subpoena.

As an appellate judge, she signed on to the recent opinion ordering the disclosure of Trump White House documents being sought by the House Jan. 6 committee. The Supreme Court declined Trump's request that it reverse the decision in an order this month allowing the documents to be released.

If elevated to the high court, she would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who took the seats of the justices they had worked for.

Jackson clerked for Supreme Court Justice Breyer during the 1999 term after serving as a clerk in 1997-1998 to Judge Bruce M. Selya, a federal judge in Massachusetts. Breyer announced his retirement in January.