Ketanji Brown Jackson for first time publicly addresses uncle who received life sentence for drug offense

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin praised the selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and said his committee would begin a “formal investigation” of her nomination right away with the hope of hearings in the coming weeks and a confirmation vote “as soon as possible.”

“We are going to start the formal investigation of this nominee today. We are hoping to move her to a hearing soon — within the next several weeks — and then report that to the Senate floor as soon as possible. I reached out to Sen. Grassley, my Republican counterpart from Iowa who is Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, this morning and we're already in communication. We have a good working relationship” he said.

Durbin, who was speaking at the Ukraine Cultural Center in Chicago about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, told the audience he got a call Friday morning from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain informing him of Biden’s decision to nominate Jackson.

“I think she is qualified for this job. We're going to go through the normal process of verifying that again. And the fact that we've done that recently should make it easier,” he said.

“We know her well. She has appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee three different occasions and received bipartisan support most recently within the last year. She's an extraordinary person in terms of her life story and her professional qualifications to serve on the court. She has published over 500 opinions as a judge. So her record is well known and well established. And she's appeared before the committee as I mentioned for questioning direct questioning last year, and she was approved with a bipartisan roll call,” he said.

He was asked a question about the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on the confirmation process and he said Congress would able to deal with both important issues at the same time.

“I don't think there's any direct relation between her nomination and the issue of what's happening in Ukraine. Listen, the Senate in the House can walk and chew gum. We can do the ordinary, important constitutional work of our committees, while still mindful of this potential hostility in Ukraine, which can affect so many lives, even in the United States," he continued.