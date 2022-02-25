Follow CNN Politics
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 2:43 p.m. ET, February 25, 2022
12 min ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson for first time publicly addresses uncle who received life sentence for drug offense

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson addressed for the first time her uncle, Thomas Brown, Jr., who received a life sentence for a drug offense. 

“You may have read that I have one uncle who got caught up in the drug trade and received a life sentence. That is true,” Jackson said in her remarks at the White House as she thanked members of her family and detailed a personal narrative. 

She continued, “But law enforcement also runs in my family. In addition to my brother, I had two uncles who served decades as police officers, one of whom became the police chief in my hometown of Miami, Florida.”

As CNN's Ariane de Vogue has reported, in 2008, when Jackson was in private practice and well before she became a judge, Jackson referred her uncle's file to WilmerHale, a law firm that handles numerous clemency petitions, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

The firm submitted the petition on Brown's behalf on Oct. 7, 2014, and former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence on Nov. 22, 2016. According to the firm, Jackson had "no further involvement in the matter" after making the referral. Jackson's chambers said she would decline comment on the issue.

“I am standing here today by the grace of God as testament to the love and support that I’ve received from my family,” Jackson said Friday. 

10 min ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson "humbled by the extraordinary honor" of being Biden's Supreme Court nominee

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after she was nominated for the US Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.
Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after she was nominated for the US Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaking from the White House, said she is "humbled by the extraordinary honor" of being President Biden's nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

Jackson took a moment to also recognize that Biden's nomination comes amid deadly conflict across the globe.

"I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy, with all that is going on in the world today," said Jackson, a reference to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

During her speech, the 51-year-old from Washington, DC, credited her father, who transitioned from a teaching career to life as a law student, for first introducing her to the law.

"Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study and he became my first professional role model."

And Jackson also took a moment to pay homage to outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked.

"Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat. But please know that I could never fill your shoes," she said.

12 min ago

Jackson thanks faith and family as she addresses nation as Biden's Supreme Court nominee

From CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez

After being introduced by President Biden, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson opened her remarks my thanking those who have been part of her journey to get to this moment.

"I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith," Jackson said.

"Among my many blessings, and indeed the very first, is the fact that I was born in this great country," she added. "The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known. I was also blessed from my early days to have had a supportive and loving family. My mother and father, who have been married for 54 years, are at their home in Florida right now and I know that they could not be more proud."

She received and accepted Biden's offer in a call Thursday night, a source familiar with the decision told CNN, but was present for DC Circuit Court hearings Friday morning.

20 min ago

Biden: I hope Senate will "move promptly"on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

President Biden said he hoped the Senate would "move promptly" to confirm his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and noted that he had met with ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I'm pleased to nominate Judge Jackson who will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience in intellect and rigorous judicial record to the court," Biden said. "Judge Jackson deserves to be confirmed as the next justice of the Supreme Court."

"I met with the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chuck Grassley and my hope is that they will move promptly and I know they'll move fairly," Biden continued.

12 min ago

Biden formally announces Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee, calling her a "proven consensus builder"

President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.

President Biden praised Ketanji Brown Jackson as he introduced her to the nation as his nominee to the Supreme Court in remarks at the White House.

The nomination sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

"Today, as we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I'm here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution, to preserve freedom and liberty here in the United States of America," Biden said at the White House as he introduced Jackson.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said. "I believe it's time that we have a court reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level."

"It is my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers a proven consensus builder and an accomplished lawyer and distinguished jurist, on one of the nation's most prestigious courts. My nominee for the United States Supreme Court is Ketanji Brown Jackson," Biden said.

Biden reiterated that the decision is one of the "most serious constitutional responsibilities a President has" and said that the process to select her was "rigorous."

"I promised the process will be rigorous and I would select a nominee worthy of the Justice [Stephen] Breyer's legacy of excellence and decency, someone extremely qualified with a brilliant legal mind, with the utmost character and integrity, which is equally important," he said.

Biden went on to praise Jackson's career as a public defender and in private law practice.

"If confirmed, she will join Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor as the only other member of the United States Supreme Court who has experience as a trial court judge, a critical qualification in my view," he added.

Read more about the nominee's career here.

CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez contributed reporting to this post.

30 min ago

A look back at Ketanji Brown Jackson's legal career

From CNN's Jake Tapper and Ariane de Vogue

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

As a judge in Washington, DC — where some of the most politically charged cases are filed — Ketanji Brown Jackson issued notable rulings touching on Congress' ability to investigate the White House.

As a district court judge, she wrote a 2019 opinion siding with House lawmakers who sought the testimony of then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Last year, she was on the unanimous circuit panel that ordered disclosure of certain Trump White House documents to the House January 6 committee.

Following Breyer's retirement announcement in late January, Biden began reviewing background materials, such as legal records and writings, about his potential picks, which included Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina US District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Biden first committed to nominating a Black female US Supreme Court justice when he was running for president in 2020. On a debate stage in South Carolina, Biden argued that his push to make "sure there's a Black woman on the Supreme Court" was rooted in an effort to "get everyone represented."

Jackson was born in the nation's capital but grew up in the Miami area. She was a member of the debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School before earning both her undergraduate degree and law degree at Harvard.

At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family's professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender.

"I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military," she said at the time, "and being in the public defenders' office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents."

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, is a relative by marriage and introduced her at the 2013 hearing for her district court nomination.

Conservatives have already previewed how they will scrutinize her record defending Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender. The role she played in her uncle's successful efforts to seek a commutation from former President Barack Obama has also attracted attention. When she was in private practice in 2008, she referred her uncle's file to the firm Wilmer Hale, which several years later submitted the file.

As a judge, some other notable cases she has in her record are a 2018 case brought federal employee unions where she blocked parts of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump, and a case where she ruled against Trump policies that expand the categories of non-citizens who could be subject to expedited removal procedures without being able to appear before a judge.

Jackson penned more than 500 opinions in the eight years she spent on the district court.

Read more about her life and career here.

37 min ago

NOW: Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speak at the White House

From CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny and Betsy Klein

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
President Biden delivers remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

President Biden is delivering remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

The nomination will set in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

She received and accepted Biden's offer in a call Thursday night, a source familiar with the decision told CNN, but was present for DC Circuit Court hearings Friday morning.

From the beginning, Jackson was the leading contender, but the official said the President gave "considerable weight" to other finalists, including Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

More on Jackson's career: She clerked for Breyer and served as a federal public defender in Washington — an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden's commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench. She was also a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission and served on the federal district court in DC, as an appointee of President Barack Obama, before Biden elevated her to the DC Circuit last year.

What lawmakers are saying: While Democrats praised the qualifications of Biden's choice, potentially the first Black woman to serve on the court, Republicans criticized her educational background, her record on crime and the support she holds from left-wing groups.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who voted for Jackson to serve as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit eight months ago, appeared to unfavorably consider her nomination, saying in a tweet that "the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again."

CNN's Alex Rogers contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 6 min ago

Some Republicans are already slamming Jackson's nomination

From CNN's Alex Rogers

Senate Republicans have launched their attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court nominee, before the President officially announced his pick on Friday, portraying her as a pawn of the Left.

While Democrats praised the qualifications of Biden's choice, potentially the first Black woman to serve on the court, Republicans criticized her record on crime and the support she holds from left-wing groups.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who voted for Jackson to serve as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit eight months ago, appeared to unfavorably consider her nomination, saying in a tweet that "the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again."

The initial reaction to reports of the pick underscored the partisan nature of Supreme Court fights, far removed from those of two decades ago, when justices like the late Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were confirmed with little opposition in the Senate.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Jackson worked as a clerk for Breyer, a federal public defender, an attorney in private practice, a federal district court judge and a member of the US Sentencing Commission.

Breyer was confirmed in 1994 with 87 votes. Jackson will be fortunate to retain the three Republican votes she received last year from Graham, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, along with all 50 Democratic senators.

While only a simple majority is necessary to confirm Supreme Court nominations in the 50-50 Senate, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee could boycott a vote to stall the nomination. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the panel, has previously indicated to CNN, however, that he didn't favor going that route.

Many Republicans and conservative activists criticized Jackson on ideological grounds, arguing she is backed by progressives and far-left interest groups. Carrie Severino, president of the conservative group Judicial Crisis Network, said Jackson would be "a politician in robes."

"We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda," said Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also noted in a statement that Jackson had "published a total of two opinions" since she was confirmed to her new post last year — even though she wrote more than 500 opinions in the eight years she spent on the district court — before turning to the broader party's criticism. McConnell said she was "the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself."

Read more about the GOP reactions here.

2 hr 14 min ago

Judiciary Committee will begin formal process of Jackson's nomination today, panel's chair says

From CNN's Ted Barrett

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin praised the selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and said his committee would begin a “formal investigation” of her nomination right away with the hope of hearings in the coming weeks and a confirmation vote “as soon as possible.”

“We are going to start the formal investigation of this nominee today. We are hoping to move her to a hearing soon — within the next several weeks — and then report that to the Senate floor as soon as possible. I reached out to Sen. Grassley, my Republican counterpart from Iowa who is Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, this morning and we're already in communication. We have a good working relationship” he said.

Durbin, who was speaking at the Ukraine Cultural Center in Chicago about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, told the audience he got a call Friday morning from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain informing him of Biden’s decision to nominate Jackson. 

“I think she is qualified for this job. We're going to go through the normal process of verifying that again. And the fact that we've done that recently should make it easier,” he said.

“We know her well. She has appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee three different occasions and received bipartisan support most recently within the last year. She's an extraordinary person in terms of her life story and her professional qualifications to serve on the court. She has published over 500 opinions as a judge. So her record is well known and well established. And she's appeared before the committee as I mentioned for questioning direct questioning last year, and she was approved with a bipartisan roll call,” he said.

He was asked a question about the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on the confirmation process and he said Congress would able to deal with both important issues at the same time.

“I don't think there's any direct relation between her nomination and the issue of what's happening in Ukraine. Listen, the Senate in the House can walk and chew gum. We can do the ordinary, important constitutional work of our committees, while still mindful of this potential hostility in Ukraine, which can affect so many lives, even in the United States," he continued.