Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 4:06 p.m. ET, February 25, 2022
29 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
21 min ago

Here's what comes next in the Supreme Court confirmation process — and how it could play out

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson to announce his nominee for the US Supreme Court on February 25.
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson to announce his nominee for the US Supreme Court on February 25. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Biden just announced Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court and the nomination will now spark a slew of events on Capitol Hill.

Here are key things to know about the process and how it could play out:

What happens next? There will be hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin. Activist groups and senators will pore over the nominee's record. Usually the candidate is a judge, but there's no requirement in the Constitution that the person be a judge or even a lawyer. That's just the recent custom.

How long does it take to confirm a Supreme Court justice? The confirmation process timeline varies. For instance, with the 2020 election bearing down and the likelihood they would lose control of the Senate, Republicans pushed through Amy Coney Barrett's nomination in lightning speed — less than a month. Before that, the last nomination to proceed to confirmation in less than two months was Ruth Bader Ginsburg's back in 1993. These things usually take months.

But Democrats may well lose control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, so they'll work to move this process along. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to the Barrett timeline as a model, according to CNN's reporting.

How many votes does it take to confirm a new Supreme Court justice? It takes 51 votes in the Senate — a simple majority.

Why not 60 votes? Republicans are adamant about maintaining a 60-vote threshold for legislation. But they actually nuked the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees during the Trump administration, so confirmation takes only a simple majority.

Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie, which is a real possibility in these partisan times. There are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who usually vote with Democrats. It's a split chamber.

Will any Republicans vote for Biden's nominee? Overwhelming support for nominees, regardless of their political views, used to be routine. Breyer is seen as a liberal justice but he was confirmed 87-9. That kind of bipartisanship has not been seen in recent years.

None of former President Trump's nominees received more than 54 votes. Keep an eye on the more moderate Republicans, like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Will all Democrats vote for Biden's nominee? West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has shown himself to be perfectly willing to buck the party line. Democrats will have to find a nominee he can support, but will also need to consider other potential wild cards in the Senate.

What will the top issues be? Voting rights is sure to be a key issue as Democrats make that one of their top priorities heading into the 2022 midterm elections and after a raft of decisions by the current court.

Abortion has previously been a key issue during nomination battles. The current court seems poised to either overturn or drastically scale back Roe v. Wade. The list goes on.

Read more about the process here.

7 min ago

Biden on Jackson's historic nomination: It's time SCOTUS reflects "full talents and greatness" of our nation

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson shake hands during the Supreme Court nominee announcement ceremony at the White House, on Friday.
President Joe Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson shake hands during the Supreme Court nominee announcement ceremony at the White House, on Friday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

President Biden said he was fulfilling his “responsibilities under the Constitution” as he nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to ever serve on the United States Supreme Court. 

While he praised Jackson’s character and qualifications, Biden also focused on the historic nature of the nomination. 

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven't looked like America,” the President said. “I believe it's time that we have a court reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.” 

Notably, Biden also pointed out the bipartisan work Jackson has done and the support of both Republicans and Democrats, seemingly courting Republican votes for her confirmation. 

“Judge Jackson has already been confirmed by the United States Senate three times,” he said.

Biden talked about her work on a bipartisan commission “to reduce the unwarranted disparities in sensing to promote transparency and fairness in the criminal justice system.” He also noted Jackson was “confirmed with bipartisan Senate vote to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, considered the second most powerful court behind the Supreme Court itself.”

1 hr 35 min ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson for first time publicly addresses uncle who received life sentence for drug offense

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson addressed for the first time her uncle, Thomas Brown, Jr., who received a life sentence for a drug offense. 

“You may have read that I have one uncle who got caught up in the drug trade and received a life sentence. That is true,” Jackson said in her remarks at the White House as she thanked members of her family and detailed a personal narrative. 

She continued, “But law enforcement also runs in my family. In addition to my brother, I had two uncles who served decades as police officers, one of whom became the police chief in my hometown of Miami, Florida.”

As CNN's Ariane de Vogue has reported, in 2008, when Jackson was in private practice and well before she became a judge, Jackson referred her uncle's file to WilmerHale, a law firm that handles numerous clemency petitions, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

The firm submitted the petition on Brown's behalf on Oct. 7, 2014, and former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence on Nov. 22, 2016. According to the firm, Jackson had "no further involvement in the matter" after making the referral. Jackson's chambers said she would decline comment on the issue.

“I am standing here today by the grace of God as testament to the love and support that I’ve received from my family,” Jackson said Friday. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson "humbled by the extraordinary honor" of being Biden's Supreme Court nominee

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after she was nominated for the US Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.
Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after she was nominated for the US Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaking from the White House, said she is "humbled by the extraordinary honor" of being President Biden's nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

Jackson took a moment to also recognize that Biden's nomination comes amid deadly conflict across the globe.

"I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy, with all that is going on in the world today," said Jackson, a reference to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

During her speech, the 51-year-old from Washington, DC, credited her father, who transitioned from a teaching career to life as a law student, for first introducing her to the law.

"Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study and he became my first professional role model."

And Jackson also took a moment to pay homage to outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked.

"Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat. But please know that I could never fill your shoes," she said.

1 hr 35 min ago

Jackson thanks faith and family as she addresses nation as Biden's Supreme Court nominee

From CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez

After being introduced by President Biden, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson opened her remarks my thanking those who have been part of her journey to get to this moment.

"I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith," Jackson said.

"Among my many blessings, and indeed the very first, is the fact that I was born in this great country," she added. "The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known. I was also blessed from my early days to have had a supportive and loving family. My mother and father, who have been married for 54 years, are at their home in Florida right now and I know that they could not be more proud."

She received and accepted Biden's offer in a call Thursday night, a source familiar with the decision told CNN, but was present for DC Circuit Court hearings Friday morning.

1 hr 43 min ago

Biden: I hope Senate will "move promptly"on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

President Biden said he hoped the Senate would "move promptly" to confirm his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and noted that he had met with ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I'm pleased to nominate Judge Jackson who will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience in intellect and rigorous judicial record to the court," Biden said. "Judge Jackson deserves to be confirmed as the next justice of the Supreme Court."

"I met with the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chuck Grassley and my hope is that they will move promptly and I know they'll move fairly," Biden continued.

1 hr 36 min ago

Biden formally announces Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee, calling her a "proven consensus builder"

President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court on February 25, in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden praised Ketanji Brown Jackson as he introduced her to the nation as his nominee to the Supreme Court in remarks at the White House.

The nomination sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

"Today, as we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I'm here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution, to preserve freedom and liberty here in the United States of America," Biden said at the White House as he introduced Jackson.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said. "I believe it's time that we have a court reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level."

"It is my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers a proven consensus builder and an accomplished lawyer and distinguished jurist, on one of the nation's most prestigious courts. My nominee for the United States Supreme Court is Ketanji Brown Jackson," Biden said.

Biden reiterated that the decision is one of the "most serious constitutional responsibilities a President has" and said that the process to select her was "rigorous."

"I promised the process will be rigorous and I would select a nominee worthy of the Justice [Stephen] Breyer's legacy of excellence and decency, someone extremely qualified with a brilliant legal mind, with the utmost character and integrity, which is equally important," he said.

Biden went on to praise Jackson's career as a public defender and in private law practice.

"If confirmed, she will join Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor as the only other member of the United States Supreme Court who has experience as a trial court judge, a critical qualification in my view," he added.

Read more about the nominee's career here.

CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 53 min ago

A look back at Ketanji Brown Jackson's legal career

From CNN's Jake Tapper and Ariane de Vogue

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images)

As a judge in Washington, DC — where some of the most politically charged cases are filed — Ketanji Brown Jackson issued notable rulings touching on Congress' ability to investigate the White House.

As a district court judge, she wrote a 2019 opinion siding with House lawmakers who sought the testimony of then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Last year, she was on the unanimous circuit panel that ordered disclosure of certain Trump White House documents to the House January 6 committee.

Following Breyer's retirement announcement in late January, Biden began reviewing background materials, such as legal records and writings, about his potential picks, which included Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina US District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Biden first committed to nominating a Black female US Supreme Court justice when he was running for president in 2020. On a debate stage in South Carolina, Biden argued that his push to make "sure there's a Black woman on the Supreme Court" was rooted in an effort to "get everyone represented."

Jackson was born in the nation's capital but grew up in the Miami area. She was a member of the debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School before earning both her undergraduate degree and law degree at Harvard.

At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family's professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender.

"I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military," she said at the time, "and being in the public defenders' office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents."

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, is a relative by marriage and introduced her at the 2013 hearing for her district court nomination.

Conservatives have already previewed how they will scrutinize her record defending Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender. The role she played in her uncle's successful efforts to seek a commutation from former President Barack Obama has also attracted attention. When she was in private practice in 2008, she referred her uncle's file to the firm Wilmer Hale, which several years later submitted the file.

As a judge, some other notable cases she has in her record are a 2018 case brought federal employee unions where she blocked parts of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump, and a case where she ruled against Trump policies that expand the categories of non-citizens who could be subject to expedited removal procedures without being able to appear before a judge.

Jackson penned more than 500 opinions in the eight years she spent on the district court.

Read more about her life and career here.

2 hr ago

NOW: Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speak at the White House

From CNN's Jake Tapper, Ariane de Vogue, Jeff Zeleny and Betsy Klein

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
President Biden delivers remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court. (Pool)

President Biden is delivering remarks at the White House announcing he has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

The nomination will set in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

She received and accepted Biden's offer in a call Thursday night, a source familiar with the decision told CNN, but was present for DC Circuit Court hearings Friday morning.

From the beginning, Jackson was the leading contender, but the official said the President gave "considerable weight" to other finalists, including Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

More on Jackson's career: She clerked for Breyer and served as a federal public defender in Washington — an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden's commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench. She was also a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission and served on the federal district court in DC, as an appointee of President Barack Obama, before Biden elevated her to the DC Circuit last year.

What lawmakers are saying: While Democrats praised the qualifications of Biden's choice, potentially the first Black woman to serve on the court, Republicans criticized her educational background, her record on crime and the support she holds from left-wing groups.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who voted for Jackson to serve as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit eight months ago, appeared to unfavorably consider her nomination, saying in a tweet that "the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again."

CNN's Alex Rogers contributed reporting to this post.