Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver remarks this afternoon on Supreme Court nomination

President Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon to announce his decision to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the White House said, calling her an "exceptionally qualified and historic nominee."

The President will speak at 2 p.m. ET, according to updated White House schedule guidance.

In a tweet, Biden said Jackson is "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

Jackson will also be delivering remarks alongside Biden this afternoon, according to the White House. Her nomination sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

The White House said in a statement that Biden "conducted a rigorous process" to identify a replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer and select Jackson.

See Biden's tweet: