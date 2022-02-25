Graham, who previously voted for Ketanji Brown Jackson, says her nomination means "radical Left has won"

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing in Washington, DC, in 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

After a source told CNN that President Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham expressed his displeasure via Twitter — even though he has previously voted for her.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked," he tweeted.

Graham was one of the three Senate Republicans to confirm Jackson in 2021.

"I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated,” he also tweeted.