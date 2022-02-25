The Supreme Court hasn't had a judge with criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, legal expert says
If confirmed, President Biden's reported Supreme Court nominee pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, "would be the only justice in a very long time with experience as a criminal defense lawyer. It hasn't been since Thurgood Marshall that anyone with criminal defense experience has been on the court," CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said.
Recapping her tenure that ranges from being a public defender to a private lawyer, Toobin said it's the kind of experience that "many people think the court has needed for many years."
"Judge Jackson has everything. She is impeccably qualified by all the traditional measures," he added. "She was a graduate of Harvard Law School. She clerked for Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sort of like Brett Kavanaugh clerked for Anthony Kennedy, whom he replaced on the Supreme Court."
19 min ago
CNN obtains White House statement announcing "exceptionally qualified" Ketanji Brown Jackson as SCOTUS nominee
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Betsy Klein
President Biden will announce his intent to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court, the White House said in a statement obtained by CNN that will be sent to reporters in the next hour.
Jackson “had broad experience across the legal profession,” the White House said in a statement, pointing to her career as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the US Sentencing Commission, an attorney in private practice, and as a federal public defender.
The White House statement described Jackson as “an exceptionally qualified” and “historic” nominee, calling on the Senate to “move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”
Biden, the White House said, “conducted a rigorous process” to identify Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement. Breyer announced Jan. 27 he would retire, pending his successor’s confirmation.
“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law. He also sought a nominee—much like Justice Breyer—who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty,” the White House said.
Biden also sought “an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions have on the lives of the American people.”
The White House noted that Biden sought the advice of both Democratic and Republican senators.
“He studied the histories and case records of candidates, consulted legal experts, and met with candidates,” the statement said.
22 min ago
Jackson clerked for Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court justice she would replace if confirmed
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
If confirmed to the highest court, Ketanji Brown Jackson would replace the vacancy left by Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Jackson clerked for Breyer during the 1999 term after serving as a clerk in 1997-1998 to Judge Bruce M. Selya, a federal judge in Massachusetts.
She has served as a federal public defender in Washington — an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden's commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench.
She was also a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission and served on the federal district court in DC, as an appointee of President Barack Obama, before Biden elevated her to the DC Circuit last year.
38 min ago
Black women-led groups have mapped out a strategy to support Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Jasmine Wright
A broad coalition of Black women leaders is planning several events to back President Biden’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court.
CNN is reporting that Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision,setting in motion a confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.
Black women-led groups have mapped out a strategy over several weeks to uplift the nominee throughout the duration of the conformation process, including “virtual activations” to express support for Jackson, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Some groups are planning a day on Capitol Hill next week, and a news conference on the steps of the Supreme Court in early March.
36 min ago
A look back at Ketanji Brown Jackson's legal career
From CNN's Jake Tapper and Ariane de Vogue
As a judge in Washington, DC — where some of the most politically charged cases are filed — Ketanji Brown Jackson issued notable rulings touching on Congress' ability to investigate the White House.
As a district court judge, she wrote a 2019 opinion siding with House lawmakers who sought the testimony of then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Last year, she was on the unanimous circuit panel that ordered disclosure of certain Trump White House documents to the House January 6 committee.
Following Breyer's retirement announcement in late January, Biden began reviewing background materials, such as legal records and writings, about his potential picks, which included Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina US District Judge J. Michelle Childs.
Biden first committed to nominating a Black female US Supreme Court justice when he was running for president in 2020. On a debate stage in South Carolina, Biden argued that his push to make "sure there's a Black woman on the Supreme Court" was rooted in an effort to "get everyone represented."
Jackson was born in the nation's capital but grew up in the Miami area. She was a member of the debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School before earning both her undergraduate degree and law degree at Harvard.
At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family's professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender.
"I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military," she said at the time, "and being in the public defenders' office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents."
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, is a relative by marriage and introduced her at the 2013 hearing for her district court nomination.
Conservatives have already previewed how they will scrutinize her record defending Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender. The role she played in her uncle's successful efforts to seek a commutation from former President Barack Obama has also attracted attention. When she was in private practice in 2008, she referred her uncle's file to the firm Wilmer Hale, which several years later submitted the file.
As a judge, some other notable cases she has in her record are a 2018 case brought federal employee unions where she blocked parts of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump, and a case where she ruled against Trump policies that expand the categories of non-citizens who could be subject to expedited removal procedures without being able to appear before a judge.
Jackson penned more than 500 opinions in the eight years she spent on the district court.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "has everything, she is impeccably qualified," CNN legal analyst says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
President Biden has reportedly selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source, "and she is impeccably qualified by all the traditional measures," CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said.
As this sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation, Toobin said, "Judge Jackson has everything."
"She was a graduate of Harvard Law School. She clerked for Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sort of like Brett Kavanaugh clerked for Anthony Kennedy, whom he replaced on the Supreme Court," he added.
Recapping her tenure that ranges from being a public defender to a private lawyer, Toobin said it's the kind of experience that "many people think the court has needed for many years."
"She was appointed by Barack Obama to the District Court in Washington, served for several years, and just last year, President Biden appointed her to the DC Circuit, which is the traditional last step for many justices who wind up on the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Ruth Ginsburg, Brett Kavanaugh — all served on the DC Circuit before they were on the Supreme Court," Toobin noted.
She is expected to vote very similarly to Breyer "so the court is not expected to change in its results very much, but it is a big deal," Toobin added.
52 min ago
Here's when Ketanji Brown Jackson found out she was nominated
From CNN's John Harwood
Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia,received and accepted President Biden's offer to be his nominee to the US Supreme Court in a call last night, according to a source familiar.
Jackson has served as an assistant federal public defender, a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission, a lawyer in private practice and on two prestigious federal courts.
If elevated to the high court, she would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who took the seats of the justices they had worked for.
44 min ago
Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
From CNN's Jake Tapper
President Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision,setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.
Jackson, 51, currently sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Jackson has served as an assistant federal public defender, a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission, a lawyer in private practice and on two prestigious federal courts.
Biden, who vowed during the 2020 campaign to select a Black woman to the Supreme Court should a vacancy arise, has already elevated Jackson once, appointing her last year to the federal appeals court in DC, which is considered the second-most powerful federal court in the country.
Because of that appellate appointment, she's already been through a vetting process that included an interview with the President himself. Last June, the Senate confirmed Jackson by a 53-44 vote.
As a district court judge, Jackson has ruled on high profile cases, including the Don McGahn congressional subpoena lawsuit in which she ordered the former Trump White House counsel to comply with the House's subpoena.
As an appellate judge, she signed on to the recent opinion ordering the disclosure of Trump White House documents being sought by the House Jan. 6 committee. The Supreme Court declined Trump's request that it reverse the decision in an order this month allowing the documents to be released.
If elevated to the high court, she would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who took the seats of the justices they had worked for.
Jackson clerked for Supreme Court Justice Breyer during the 1999 term after serving as a clerk in 1997-1998 to Judge Bruce M. Selya, a federal judge in Massachusetts. Breyer announced his retirement in January.
53 min ago
The Supreme Court justices to watch after Breyer retires and a new justice joins the highest court
From CNN's Joan Biskupic
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor would gain new power, Justice Elena Kagan will likely recalibrate her negotiating style and Chief Justice John Roberts may have less chance for compromise.
The departure of any one justice shuffles relations among all others, and the impending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer will especially affect his liberal colleagues and the conservative chief justice who sits in the center chair and is ideologically near the middle, too.
The 83-year-old Breyer, while solidly on the liberal wing, has nonetheless sought common ground. More than most justices he has tried to bridge today's 6-3, conservative-liberal divide, with an approach marked by with unflagging optimism.
The oft-repeated adage, attributed to the late Justice Byron White, who served from 1962 to 1993, is that with each new justice, there's a new court. The justices reorient to the latest appointee and, in turn, to each other.
The courtroom bench would be reordered next session, according to the custom of alternating seniority. Roberts, in the center chair, would sit between Clarence Thomas, now in his 31st session and already at Roberts' side, and Samuel Alito, finishing his 16th year and soon to succeed Breyer as third in seniority.
Sotomayor, who will become the senior liberal on the bench, would be positioned between Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Biden pledged to name the first Black woman to the bench. The nominee would make history at America's 233-year-old court. Of the 115 justices appointed over the decades, only five have been women and three have been either black or Hispanic.