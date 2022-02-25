Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "has everything, she is impeccably qualified," CNN legal analyst says

President Biden has reportedly selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source, "and she is impeccably qualified by all the traditional measures," CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said.

As this sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation, Toobin said, "Judge Jackson has everything."

"She was a graduate of Harvard Law School. She clerked for Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sort of like Brett Kavanaugh clerked for Anthony Kennedy, whom he replaced on the Supreme Court," he added.

Recapping her tenure that ranges from being a public defender to a private lawyer, Toobin said it's the kind of experience that "many people think the court has needed for many years."

"She was appointed by Barack Obama to the District Court in Washington, served for several years, and just last year, President Biden appointed her to the DC Circuit, which is the traditional last step for many justices who wind up on the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Ruth Ginsburg, Brett Kavanaugh — all served on the DC Circuit before they were on the Supreme Court," Toobin noted.

She is expected to vote very similarly to Breyer "so the court is not expected to change in its results very much, but it is a big deal," Toobin added.