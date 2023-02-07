Audio
36 min ago

Here's why US presidents deliver a State of the Union address

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 

President Gerald Ford waits for the crowd to settle before starting his 1976 State of the Union address.
President Gerald Ford waits for the crowd to settle before starting his 1976 State of the Union address. (David Hume Kennerly/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union tonight at 9 p.m. ET, and his third address to a joint session of Congress.

Tuesday's address will be his first in front of a divided Congress, after Republicans won control of the House in November.

While all US presidents are constitutionally obligated to deliver an annual update on the state of the country to Congress, for most of American history they were delivered as written messages.

This will be the 106th time a president has delivered either address as an in-person speech before Congress.

The US Constitution requires the president to brief Congress on the state of the union. Article II, Section 3, Constitution says:

"He [the President] shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

Some historical background: The idea for a State of the Union address originated from a ritual from the British monarchy. The king or queen gives a speech from the throne at the opening session of the British Parliament.

The US State of the Union address used to be known as "the President's Annual Message to Congress." Franklin Roosevelt titled his 1934 speech, "Annual Message to Congress on the State of the Union," according to his papers.

According to the House Clerk's office, the speech was informally referred to as "the State of the Union" from 1942 to 1946. It was first officially called the "State of the Union" address in 1947 under Harry Truman.

George Washington delivered the first "annual message" on Jan. 8, 1790, at Federal Hall in New York. 

Washington and his successor, John Adams, both delivered their annual messages as speeches before Congress. Thomas Jefferson, the third president, discontinued this practice in 1801, saying the elaborate, formal ceremony (which included a "president's throne") too closely resembled a king addressing his subjects.

Instead, Jefferson's private secretary carried the written message to Capitol Hill, and it was read to the chamber by the Clerk of the House. The practice of written annual messages continued for 112 years. President Woodrow Wilson resumed the practice of addressing Congress in person in 1913.

Two presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1945 and Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, sent written messages to Congress but also delivered radio addresses to the nation that summarized their congressional notes. 

CNN's Robert Yoon, Adam Levy and Liz Stark contributed reporting to this post.

37 min ago

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union speech

From CNN's Shawna Mizelle

In this file photo, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference in November 2022.
In this file photo, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference in November 2022. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders last week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the nation from Little Rock, Arkansas, after the conclusion of Biden’s speech.

In a joint statement, McConnell and McCarthy both touted Sanders as a representative for a new generation of Republicans.

Sanders expressed gratitude in the statement for the opportunity to give her party’s response and “contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats.”

“We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all,” she said.

More about Huckabee Sanders: he gained national prominence when she served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, but she was no stranger to politics with her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, serving as governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

Sanders worked for two years in the George W. Bush administration and later ran her father’s 2008 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and then was campaign manager for his 2016 White House bid. She made history last year as the first woman elected as governor of Arkansas.

Within 48 hours of being sworn in as governor, Sanders signed a flurry of executive orders, with one targeting critical race theory “to prohibit indoctrination” in schools and another banning the use of the term “Latinx” in official state documents.

37 min ago

Tyre Nichols’ family and hero from Monterey Park shooting among those invited to State of the Union

From CNN's Aaron Pellish, Annie Grayer and Jack Forrest

The Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1.
The Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1. (Andrew Nelles/Pool/The Tennessean)

Paul Pelosi, Tyre Nichols’ parents, U2 star Bono, Monterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova and a Holocaust survivor are among those headed to the US Capitol Tuesday evening where President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address.

Biden’s remarks will both touch on key themes of his presidency and offer a preview of a 2024 reelection message. And the guest list for first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s box offers a blueprint for what to expect.

The first lady’s 26 guests represent key administration priorities and accomplishments like infrastructure, mental health, climate and health care. They also represent issues the administration has confronted in the past year: support for Ukraine in the face of Russian invasion, antisemitism, the overdose epidemic, support for same-sex marriage, increased political polarization, mass shootings, a renewed national conversation on justice in policing and women’s reproductive health.

“Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” the office of the first lady said in a statement.

Read more about the invited guests here.