McCarthy warns GOP members to behave during SOTU address, according to source in closed-door meeting
From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju
Ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned members during a closed-door meeting to behave themselves, reminding them that the “mics are hot” and the “cameras are on," according to a source in the room.
House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik issued a similar warning.
McCarthy also told members to be cognizant that photographers can see their phones so be aware of what they are looking at on their screens — and be aware that boom mics can pick up their conversations, per source in room.
The source also said that McCarthy said he would not tear up Biden’s speech as Rep. Nancy Pelosi did after one of former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
McCarthy also discussed and outlined the three main things he spoke to Biden about during his White House meeting last week including; that he’s not willing to raise taxes, he won’t pass a clean debt ceiling, and that Congress needs to spend less money, according to a person in the room.
“I was very clear to him: we’re not going to raise taxes, we’re not going to pass a clean debt ceiling,” he said. “I told the president we’re going to spend less money, and we also care about policy as well.”
McCarthy added that he saw Biden the next day at the national prayer breakfast, and the president remarked to him how good he thought their first meeting was.
1 hr 25 min ago
Here are some notable State of the Union milestones and facts to know as you prepare for tonight's address
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
As you prepare to listen to President Joe Biden's address tonight, catch up on some notable State of the Union milestones and facts:
Former President Barack Obama is the only Black American in history to address a joint session or joint meeting of Congress. Over the years, several Black speakers from other countries have addressed a joint meeting of Congress. Among the notable examples are Nelson Mandela in 1990 and 1994 and Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2006.
Although former President Woodrow Wilson holds the record for most speeches delivered before Congress (26), former President Franklin Roosevelt holds the record for the most State of the Union/annual message addresses (12). Ten were delivered in person before a joint session of Congress; two submitted in written form to Congress, though he read one of them from the White House over the radio as a "fireside chat."
Two presidents never delivered any type of State of the Union or annual message: William Henry Harrison and James Garfield. Harrison died after only 32 days in office; Garfield after only 199 days.
The first annual message broadcast nationally on radio was former President Calvin Coolidge's speech on Dec. 6, 1923. A year earlier, former President Warren Harding's annual message was broadcast on radio to a very limited audience, including Mrs. Harding, who listened from the White House while recovering from an illness.
The first televised State of the Union/annual message was delivered by former President Harry Truman on Jan. 6, 1947.
The first primetime State of the Union/annual message was delivered on Jan. 4, 1965. Former President Lyndon Johnson moved the speech from its traditional mid-day time slot to the evening to attract a larger television audience.
The first State of the Union/annual message to be streamed live on the Internet was former President George W. Bush's 2002 address.
The first high-definition TV broadcast of the State of the Union/annual message was in 2004.
The first official postponement of a State of the Union/annual message occurred in 1986. Former President Ronald Reagan was scheduled to deliver his address on January 28, 1986, the same day as the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.
CNN's Robert Yoon, Adam Levy and Liz Stark contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 26 min ago
Capitol Police tracking social media ahead of State of the Union, including posts invoking Jan. 6
From CNN's Whitney Wild
US Capitol Police have been tracking social media posts about attacking the Capitol as the agency and other law enforcement around Washington increase security for Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Among the security measures taken ahead of the address, authorities erected a non-scalable fence around the Capitol over the weekend — over the objection of the Republican House sergeant at arms — as security remains a political debate on Capitol Hill.
Intelligence analysts still believe the US remains in a heightened threat environment with possible violence directed toward lawmakers and law enforcement, according to a Capitol Police Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division bulletin circulated in recent days.
"Within the last month, elected officials, government buildings, and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the United States were targeted by violent actors," the bulletin said.
The bulletin also noted that calls on social media for violence targeted toward the Capitol remains prevalent. "January 6 supporters perpetuate antagonistic commentary in social media platforms and several have called for aspirational targeting of the SOTU," the bulletin said.
Among the examples of concerning social media posts included a post comparing the Jan. 8, 2023, insurrection in Brazil to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, and criticizing the Jan. 6 rioters for failing to "finish it."
"This was the problem with J6. You can't do it halfway," the user posted.
Other posts speculated about the return of former President Donald Trump and called for the execution of officials in President Joe Biden's administration as well as Biden’s arrest by the House Sergeant at Arms.
The bulletin also noted that increased scrutiny of police in the wake of incidents, such as the death of Tyre Nichols, could make the State of the Union a focal point for demonstrations.
The bulletin did point out there were no specific credible threats related to the event.
The fence was erected after House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland voted last week against it, according to a source familiar with the Capitol Police Board vote. The other two members of the Capitol Police Board, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson and Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, voted for putting up the fence.
McFarland, recently appointed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, didn’t think the fence was necessary given a lack of intelligence suggesting a credible threat or large protests planned, the source said. Previous State of the Union addresses have been secured without a fence, the source added, and the cost “to make the campus look like a military fortress was unnecessary.”
Two years removed from the Jan. 6 riot, the Capitol Police Board is now split, with the Democratic appointed Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Republican House Sergeant at Arms. Blanton was appointed by former President Trump in 2019.
The political split will push different opinions about security onto the Capitol Police Board agenda, and the State of the Union presented the first test of the functioning of the new board.
1 hr 6 min ago
Some themes Biden will highlight tonight: Democracy, bipartisanship and populism
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight. Here's a look at what we can expect, according to someone who's been briefed on the speech:
Expect democracy to come up: Biden will discuss the importance of a strong democracy and how it needs to be constantly defended. He'll say the country must remain united behind making sure American democracy remains strong.
One phrase you'll hear a lot: He'll use the phrase "finish the job" several times.
Bipartisanship will be a theme: He'll remind people (more than once) that he was elected to represent all of America — not red states or blue states. When he talks about bipartisanship he'll make the point that Washington doesn't need to have conflict for the sake of conflict or power struggles for the sake of power struggles.
How he'll present economic issues: When he talks about deficit reduction, he'll link that to plans that would make wealthier Americans and businesses pay more, which is the billionaire tax. He'll argue the country can continue to invest without cutting Social Security and Medicare.
Connecting to the middle class: The entire speech has a populist strain, going back to working for the middle class. The White House wants people to walk away from the speech believing Biden understands their issues, cares about what they care about and is actively working to make their lives better.
A campaign theme coming back: He will return to the campaign theme of "restoring the soul of the nation" to argue for police reform, an assault weapons ban, and protecting abortion rights.
1 hr 6 min ago
How Congress has been reacting to the suspected Chinese spy balloon incident ahead of tonight's SOTU address
Analysis by CNN's Paul LeBlanc
The fallout over the decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend presents new logistical and diplomatic priorities for the United States.
Politically, questions surrounding the balloon – should it have been shot down earlier? was it able to collect any intelligence? what should the US response be? – loom large over President Joe Biden as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday evening. The response in Washington has unfolded predictably, with Republicans calling Biden’s response delayed and Democrats rushing to defend the White House’s approach.
House Republicans are weighing the passage of a resolution condemning the Biden administration for its handling of the suspected surveillance balloon, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN’s Melanie Zanona.
“Letting a Chinese surveillance balloon lazily drift over America is like seeing a robber on your front porch and inviting him in, showing him where you keep your safe, where you keep your guns, where your children sleep at night, and then politely asking him to leave. It makes no sense,” GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told Fox News Sunday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the administration’s decision to shoot the Chinese spy balloon on Saturday “too late” and said the US let China “make a mockery” of US airspace.
But Democrats aren’t rolling over. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the GOP critiques “premature” and “political.”
“Our friends are playing politics with US intelligence. We sent a clear message to China that this is not acceptable. We protected civilians. We gained more intelligence while protecting our own sensitive information. And the bottom line here is shooting down the surveillance balloon over water wasn’t just the safest option, but it was the one that maximized our intelligence payload,” he said.
A Gang of Eight briefing – with the top leaders in both chambers and key intelligence committee members – on the suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to occur soon. Schumer also announced the full Senate would receive a comprehensive briefing on China.
But this isn’t the first Chinese surveillance balloon Congress has been briefed on. The Pentagon briefed Congress on previous balloons during the Trump administration that flew near Texas and Florida, GOP Rep. Michael Waltz said in a statement to CNN.
The new details about previous balloons flying near Florida and Texas were confirmed by two additional sources familiar with the briefings, CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Zachary Cohen reported Sunday evening.
But the transiting of those three suspected balloons during the previous administration was only discovered after Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN’s Natasha Bertrand on Sunday. The official said that the intelligence community is prepared to offer briefings to key Trump administration officials about the Chinese surveillance program, which the Biden administration believes has been deployed in countries across five continents over the last several years.
Read more about the suspected Chinese balloon incident here.
1 hr 6 min ago
Biden will highlight economic progress and draw contrast with GOP in SOTU address, top economic adviser says
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Joe Biden’s economic message during the State of the Union address on Tuesday will focus on highlighting the progress made in improving the state of the economy while also contrasting his policies with the GOP proposals the White House sees as fiscally irresponsible.
Brian Deese, the outgoing director of the National Economic Council, outlined Biden’s economic State of the Union themes, saying at the White House press briefing on Monday that the president “wants this economic conversation to focus on how we can keep reducing costs for the American people,” while contrasting that with Republicans “doing things like cutting taxes for the very wealthiest people in the country and increasing the deficit.”
Biden will “talk about progress” made economically since he took office, underscoring that it’s been “a consistent vision since the campaign,” Deese said.
According to a White House fact sheet, Biden is expected to preview the budget he will send to Congress on March 9, “which will build on the historic economic progress of the past two years by continuing to invest in America and its people, continuing to lower costs for families—from child care to housing to college to health care – protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, and reducing the deficit through additional reforms to ensure the wealthy and largest corporations pay their fair share.”
And during his speech, Biden will announce proposed guidance “to ensure construction materials from copper and aluminum to fiber optic cable, lumber, and drywall, are made in America,” the White House says.
Biden is slated to acknowledge that more work needs to be done in order to continue making economic inroads and implement the landmark legislation signed into law during his first two years in office.
Biden will both hone in on areas of potential areas of bipartisan compromise and “draw some clear lines,” Deese previewed. The American people will hear the president “outline specific ideas” on how to keep lowering costs for American families, including building on prescription drug reforms and lower the costs of child and elder care. And, when asked about his approach to the debt ceiling, Deese said Biden will express his “openness and eagerness to have a conversation about the fiscal and economic priorities of the country and find common ground.”
The president is expected to acknowledge continued economic anxieties amongst Americans.
Amid acknowledgements of continued concerns about the economy, Deese said he believes the country will “hear the president is optimistic about America’s future because he believes in the American worker and the greater resilience of the American people.”
2 hr 41 min ago
Here's the history behind the Spanish response to the president's State of the Union address
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
The tradition of the Spanish response to the president’s annual address or State of the Union speech dates to 2004, when then-Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico rebutted George W. Bush on the impact the president’s policies had on the Hispanic community and immigration in the US.
Since then, a Spanish response to the address has become almost standard. The years 2009, 2021 and 2022 are the only times since 2004 without a Spanish response.
Republican party leaders announced that Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver the Spanish-language response to this year's address.
This year will be the first Spanish language response to the address since 2020.
Previous responses: Florida GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart gave the first Republican Spanish response to a State of the Union address in 2010.
In 2013, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio became the first official to give both the English and Spanish response. He pre-taped the Spanish version before his live response in English.
CNN's Robert Yoon, Adam Levy and Liz Stark contributed reporting to this post.
4 hr 9 min ago
Biden posts photo of his State of the Union prep: "Getting ready"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address included a binder and a sweet treat.
The president posted a photo on Twitter Monday of a binder with what appeared to be a draft of the speech, alongside a plate of cookies and mugs with the Camp David seal.
"Getting ready," Biden tweeted alongside the photo.
CNN reported Biden was set to spend part of his weekend working on speech preparations, joined by presidential historian Jon Meacham.
See Biden's tweet:
1 hr 5 min ago
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of the State of the Union address
Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the force Friday that the threat level remains elevated ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
While there are no specific credible threats to the event, the Capitol Police bulletin notes that “recent incidents targeting politicians and law enforcement agencies within the past month indicate that there is a heightened threat toward government officials.”
Split opinions on security came into focus last month when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed the magnetometers leading to the House floor. The metal detectors, installed following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, were a sore spot for Republicans who felt they were a largely meaningless security measure.
The issue bubbled up again last week. On Wednesday, more than a dozen Democrats wrote to House and Senate leadership in attempt to raise alarm about security.
“We write with urgent concern for the safety and security of the President, other dignitaries, and guests at the upcoming State of the Union Address,” the Democrats said in the letter. Citing the removal of the magnetometers and threats to lawmakers, they wrote that “the security of the House complex is today precarious.”
One law enforcement source said lawmakers will not undergo any additional screening before entering the House chamber for Biden’s address. Another source pointed out the magnetometers outside the House chamber were removed for the last two presidential addresses – the Joint Session in 2021 and State of the Union in 2022.
The State of the Union is considered a “National Special Security Event,” a designation that puts the US Secret Service in charge of much of the planning and unlocks significant resources for security plans. Capitol Police control most of the security apparatus on the Capitol grounds in cooperation with the Secret Service and other agencies.
Capitol Police declined to describe specific security plans.
“For safety reasons, we cannot provide the public details about potential security measures or any potential resources that are put into protecting the Members of Congress,” a department spokesperson told CNN.