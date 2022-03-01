President Biden outlined his plan to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic during his State of the Union address, calling for a bipartisan “reset” from the polarization of the last two years as the nation begins the return to normal.

As CNN has reported, the administration is expected to announce its strategy for the next phase of the pandemic on Wednesday.

“We have lost so much to Covid-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset, stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: A God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we are: Fellow Americans,” he said.

Biden conceded that Covid-19 “has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation” over the past two years, acknowledging the frustration and exhaustion as he said that the US is now “moving forward safely, back to — more normal routines.”

He said the US is in a “new moment” in the pandemic with cases coming down, touting new masking guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, Covid-19 need no longer control our lives. I know some are talking about ‘living with Covid-19.’ But tonight, I say that we will never just accept living with Covid-19,” Biden said, pointing to four steps to “stay on guard.”

He reiterated the importance of vaccines and treatments, including Pfizer’s antiviral pill, announcing a new distribution initiative.

“We’re launching the ‘Test to Treat’ initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” he said to applause

Biden also said his administration’s scientists are “working hard” to get vaccines authorized for children under five years of age.

He also announced that Americans who ordered free Covid-19 tests from covidtests.gov will be able to order additional tests “starting next week.”

Biden also outlined efforts to prepare for new variants and called on Congress to provide funding for additional stockpiles of tests, masks, and pills, if needed.

The President also touted efforts to vaccinate the world, including 475 million Covid-19 vaccine doses sent to 112 countries over the past year.