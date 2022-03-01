Follow CNN Politics
By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:17 p.m. ET, March 1, 2022
1 min ago

"Build the Wall" chant heard when Biden discussed immigration during State of the Union

From CNN's Sam Fossum

As President Biden was discussing the border and immigration during his State of the Union remarks, at least one person in the chamber can be heard chanting "Build the Wall"

"Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system," Biden said. 

As members in the chamber gave him a standing ovation, at least one person can be heard chanting "Build the Wall."

4 min ago

Biden announces Justice Department prosecutor for pandemic related fraud

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Biden in his State of the Union address formally announced a Department of Justice chief prosecutor for pandemic related fraud declaring: “In my administration, the watchdogs are back.” 

Biden also took aim at the Trump administration for undercutting financial watchdogs, saying: “The previous Administration not only ballooned the deficit with those tax cuts for the very wealthy and corporations, it undermined the watchdogs. The job of those it was to keep pandemic relief funds from being wasted.”

Biden continued, “In my administration, the watchdogs are back.  We’re gonna go after the criminals who stole billions of relief money meant for small business and millions of Americans.”

The White House announced the new federal efforts to combat identity theft and criminal fraud in pandemic relief programs earlier Tuesday in a fact sheet.

Biden also touted the decrease in the deficit under his administration, saying by the end of this year “the deficit will be down to less than half what it was before I took office.”

“The only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year. Lowering your costs also means demanding more competition. I’m a capitalist, but capitalism without competition is not capitalism. Capitalism without competition is exploitation—and it drives up profits,” Biden added.

5 min ago

Biden calls for a "reset" to "stop seeing Covid as a partisan dividing line"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden outlined his plan to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic during his State of the Union address, calling for a bipartisan “reset” from the polarization of the last two years as the nation begins the return to normal.

As CNN has reported, the administration is expected to announce its strategy for the next phase of the pandemic on Wednesday. 

“We have lost so much to Covid-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset, stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: A God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we are: Fellow Americans,” he said.

Biden conceded that Covid-19 “has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation” over the past two years, acknowledging the frustration and exhaustion as he said that the US is now “moving forward safely, back to — more normal routines.”

He said the US is in a “new moment” in the pandemic with cases coming down, touting new masking guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.  

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, Covid-19 need no longer control our lives. I know some are talking about ‘living with Covid-19.’ But tonight, I say that we will never just accept living with Covid-19,” Biden said, pointing to four steps to “stay on guard.”

He reiterated the importance of vaccines and treatments, including Pfizer’s antiviral pill, announcing a new distribution initiative.

“We’re launching the ‘Test to Treat’ initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” he said to applause

Biden also said his administration’s scientists are “working hard” to get vaccines authorized for children under five years of age.

He also announced that Americans who ordered free Covid-19 tests from covidtests.gov will be able to order additional tests “starting next week.”

Biden also outlined efforts to prepare for new variants and called on Congress to provide funding for additional stockpiles of tests, masks, and pills, if needed. 

The President also touted efforts to vaccinate the world, including 475 million Covid-19 vaccine doses sent to 112 countries over the past year.

1 min ago

Biden recognized outgoing Supreme Court Justice Breyer during his speech

President Biden recognized outgoing US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during his State of the Union on Tuesday.

"Look, tonight I would like to honor someone who dedicated his life to serve this country. Justice Breyer, an army veteran, constitutional scholar, retiring Justice of the United States Supreme Court," said Biden.

"Justice Breyer, thank you for your service. Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said.

Breyer looked moved by the President's words, and only after Biden instructed, "Get up. Stand up. Let them see you," Breyer did stand, and mouthed the words "Thank You," repeatedly.

Watch the moment:

4 min ago

Biden on SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She is a consensus builder"

Biden looks on as Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers brief remarks as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court during an event in the Cross Hall of the White House February 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden described his nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for the Supreme Court as a "consensus builder" during his State of the Union speech tonight.

"We all know, not matter whatever your ideology, we all know one of the most serious constitutional duties a president has is nominating someone to serve on the United States Supreme Court, as I did four days ago. I've nominated Circuit Court of Appeals Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of our nation's top legal minds who will continue in Justice Breyer's legacy of excellence. The former top litigator in private practice, a former federal public defender, from a family of public school educators and police officers. She is a consensus builder. Since she has been nominated she has received a broad range of support including the Fraternal Order of Police and former judges supported by Democrats and Republicans," he said.

14 min ago

Biden on policing and safety: "The answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police."

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP)

President Biden said communities shouldn't have to "choose between safety and equal justice" when it comes to policing.

"Let's come together and protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable," he said. 

The President noted that the American Rescue Plan includes "$350 billion that cities, states, and counties can use to hire more police and invest in more proven strategy," like community violence interruption and other groups "breaking the cycle of violence and trauma, giving young people some hope." 

He continued: "We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police."

11 min ago

Biden announces new "Test to Treat" initiative and says Americans will get free Covid-19 antiviral pills

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Biden announced a new “Test to Treat” initiative and said Americans will be able to get tested for Covid-19 at a pharmacy and receive free antiviral pills “on the spot” if they test positive. 

“If you get Covid-19, the Pfizer pill reduces your chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%,” Biden said. “I’ve ordered more pills than anyone in the world has. Pfizer is working overtime to get us a million pills this month and more than double that next month.” 

Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and severe illness and was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration last year.

Upon its authorization, Biden announced a purchase of 10 million courses. The President has since said the federal government will double its order from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses. 

5 min ago

Steelworker and 13-year-old boy share heartwarming handshake during Biden's speech

(Pool)

President Biden's State of the Union just offered audiences an impromptu, heartwarming moment.

The occasion came as Biden was discussing infrastructure, during which he recognized a guest in attendance: Joseph "JoJo" Burgess of the United Steelworkers union.

As Biden introduced Burgess — saying, "Thanks Buddy," — the man stood and waved to the room, allowing applause to set in.

It was at this point that Burgess received a warm handshake from an unlikely source: 13-year-old Joshua Davis, a fellow guest seated just to the steelworker's right.

Watch the moment:

20 min ago

Fact check: Biden's claim on building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

President Biden said in his speech tonight that his administration will “build a national network 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations” on the nation’s roads, using money included in the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed in November.  

Facts First: This needs context. For a few reasons, it’s questionable whether the Biden administration will be able to meet its goal of installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations on US roads.  

The $7.5 billion allocated to charging stations in the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed into law last year is just half of the $15 billion that Biden had originally proposed for the charging network. This change from the original proposal could significantly hinder the administration’s ability to meet the goal. 

Second, there’s a wide range in how much different types of chargers cost, and individual states have a lot of leeway deciding what kinds of chargers will go on their roads. DC fast chargers can charge a car to mostly full in 20-30 minutes and are meant to go on major highways and roads. Another kind of charger known as an L2 charger can take hours to charge a car to full. DC fast chargers typically cost around $100,000 compared to around $6,000 for an L2, Ellen Hughes-Cromwick, a senior resident fellow at the think tank Third Way, has told CNN.  

In a recent interview with climate publication Grist, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that ultimately the number of EV chargers on the roads “really depends on how the states decide to mix the fast chargers and different types of technology.” 