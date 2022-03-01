President Biden will address the evolution of the pandemic and the US' response to it during his State of the Union Address, amid the White House's work to develop a strategy for the next phase of the pandemic.

But Biden will now do so ahead of the release of the new strategy document that White House officials have been working on for weeks.

The document was expected to be rolled out in time for the State of the Union — as long as the Covid risk continued to decline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated guidance first — but was delayed amid the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine, which has dominated Biden's attention, one senior administration official said.

A White House official said Biden will highlight the "tremendous progress" the US has made in the fight against Covid, putting the country "in a position to move forward safely."

"The President will highlight that the country has made tremendous progress over the past 13 months in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. And in large part because we have more tools than ever before to protect Americans from COVID and to treat those who do get sick, we’re in a position to move forward safely in a way in which COVID no longer disrupts our lives the way it has previously. The President will also emphasize the need for the US to remain vigilant in the face of an unpredictable virus, including by preparing for future variants," a White House official said.

Led by Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, White House officials have spent weeks putting together a new document outlining the administration's strategy to tackle the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

"How do we best optimize our current response and how do we prepare for the future," one senior administration official said in describing the document, calling it a "40,000-foot strategy."

Zients and others on the Covid-19 response team have spoken with a slew of outside experts as they craft the new strategy, which is expected to address how the nation can mitigate coronavirus effects while also reestablishing a sense of normalcy in the country, relying on the widespread availability of vaccines and new treatments.

White House officials have probed outside experts on a wide range of topics, from the future of masks and vaccine requirements to efforts to distribute the vaccine globally to protecting immunocompromised individuals in a world in which most coronavirus restrictions are dismantled. The strategy will also address how the administration will respond to the nearly inevitable emergence of new variants.