By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:34 p.m. ET, March 1, 2022
4 min ago

Biden will address the Covid-19 pandemic in his speech

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Biden will address the evolution of the pandemic and the US' response to it during his State of the Union Address, amid the White House's work to develop a strategy for the next phase of the pandemic.

But Biden will now do so ahead of the release of the new strategy document that White House officials have been working on for weeks.

The document was expected to be rolled out in time for the State of the Union — as long as the Covid risk continued to decline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated guidance first — but was delayed amid the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine, which has dominated Biden's attention, one senior administration official said.

A White House official said Biden will highlight the "tremendous progress" the US has made in the fight against Covid, putting the country "in a position to move forward safely."

"The President will highlight that the country has made tremendous progress over the past 13 months in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. And in large part because we have more tools than ever before to protect Americans from COVID and to treat those who do get sick, we’re in a position to move forward safely in a way in which COVID no longer disrupts our lives the way it has previously. The President will also emphasize the need for the US to remain vigilant in the face of an unpredictable virus, including by preparing for future variants," a White House official said.

Led by Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, White House officials have spent weeks putting together a new document outlining the administration's strategy to tackle the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

"How do we best optimize our current response and how do we prepare for the future," one senior administration official said in describing the document, calling it a "40,000-foot strategy."

Zients and others on the Covid-19 response team have spoken with a slew of outside experts as they craft the new strategy, which is expected to address how the nation can mitigate coronavirus effects while also reestablishing a sense of normalcy in the country, relying on the widespread availability of vaccines and new treatments.

White House officials have probed outside experts on a wide range of topics, from the future of masks and vaccine requirements to efforts to distribute the vaccine globally to protecting immunocompromised individuals in a world in which most coronavirus restrictions are dismantled. The strategy will also address how the administration will respond to the nearly inevitable emergence of new variants.

12 min ago

Kremlin: Putin unlikely to watch Biden's State of the Union speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to watch President Biden’s State of the Union address, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN late Tuesday evening.

“The President usually does not watch TV addresses”, Peskov said in response to a question from CNN.
“He prefers reading reports afterwards," Peskov added.

Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday evening. He is expected to focus heavily on the conflict in Ukraine.

24 min ago

White House prepared for split-screen if Kyiv is under siege during State of the Union

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

White House officials are mindful that tonight's speech will reflect a figurative — and likely literal — split-screen with continued violence in Ukraine. The 9 p.m. ET speech will occur around the same time that shelling and strikes typically begin in the early morning hours in Ukraine.

President Biden's team has been closely monitoring the column of Russian forces that had been advancing toward Kyiv, and are aware of Russian warnings that it plans to carry out strikes on facilities in the Ukrainian capital.

Biden's speech is already expected to heavily address the situation in Ukraine, so his team is not concerned that his remarks will appear out of touch or detached from the situation on the ground there.

But they are bracing for the prospect of renewed violence in Ukraine happening at the same time he is speaking, and believe they have written a speech that can reflect those realities.

Biden has rehearsed portions of his speech over the past few days and is expected to continue today. As is typical, Biden and his team have been tweaking elements and wording of the speech today. 

Events on the ground in Ukraine could prompt further changes in the hours and moments before he delivers it, according to one official.

36 min ago

Ukrainian ambassador to the US will be in first lady's box for State of the Union

From CNN's Kate Bennett

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, will be in first lady Jill Biden's box for tonight's State of the Union address.

The list of guests from first lady at tonight’s State of Union address also includes educators, a union representative, members of the tech community, an organizer of Native American causes, a healthcare worker, and a military spouse. 

2 min ago

Read excerpts from Biden's first State of the Union address 

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his term tonight and is expected to touch on critical issues the US is facing on both the domestic and foreign fronts.

The White House released the following excerpts from his address as prepared for his delivery:

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.
That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.
It matters. American diplomacy matters.
Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. 
Putin was wrong. We were ready."

On inflation and the US economy:

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.
Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America.
Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America.
My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."

Biden will deliver his remarks at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

1 min ago

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver tonight's GOP response. Here are some key topics expected in her speech.

From CNN's Clare Foran

(Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy announced last week that Reynolds will give the Republican address to the nation from Des Moines, Iowa, after the conclusion of Biden's speech.

The speech will give Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and counter Biden's message. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate.

In a preview of one of the themes the Iowa governor is likely to touch on in her rebuttal speech, McConnell and McCarthy both praised her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has drawn national attention and sparked controversy and push back from Democrats.

Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses. She also signed a bill into law last year that grants unemployment benefits to those who lose their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates — leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic," McCarthy said in a statement.

"She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans' health and their rights at the same time," McConnell said.

"I am thrilled the American people will hear directly from Gov. Reynolds," he added. "The President and his team should take notes."