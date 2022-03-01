Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia invades Ukraine

live news

Live

Biden's State of the Union

live news

Live

Texas primary election

Live Updates

President Biden's State of the Union address

By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:53 p.m. ET, March 1, 2022
52 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
32 min ago

Biden calls for a "reset" to "stop seeing Covid as a partisan dividing line"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

(Saul Loeb/Pool/AP)
(Saul Loeb/Pool/AP)

President Biden outlined his plan to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic during his State of the Union address, calling for a bipartisan “reset” from the polarization of the last two years as the nation begins the return to normal.

As CNN has reported, the administration is expected to announce its strategy for the next phase of the pandemic on Wednesday. 

“We have lost so much to Covid-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset, stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: A God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we are: Fellow Americans,” he said.

Biden conceded that Covid-19 “has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation” over the past two years, acknowledging the frustration and exhaustion as he said that the US is now “moving forward safely, back to — more normal routines.”

He said the US is in a “new moment” in the pandemic with cases coming down, touting new masking guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.  

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, Covid-19 need no longer control our lives. I know some are talking about ‘living with Covid-19.’ But tonight, I say that we will never just accept living with Covid-19,” Biden said, pointing to four steps to “stay on guard.”

He reiterated the importance of vaccines and treatments, including Pfizer’s antiviral pill, announcing a new distribution initiative.

“We’re launching the ‘Test to Treat’ initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” he said to applause

Biden also said his administration’s scientists are “working hard” to get vaccines authorized for children under five years of age.

He also announced that Americans who ordered free Covid-19 tests from covidtests.gov will be able to order additional tests “starting next week.”

Biden also outlined efforts to prepare for new variants and called on Congress to provide funding for additional stockpiles of tests, masks, and pills, if needed. 

The President also touted efforts to vaccinate the world, including 475 million Covid-19 vaccine doses sent to 112 countries over the past year.

37 min ago

Biden recognized outgoing Supreme Court Justice Breyer during his speech

President Biden recognized outgoing US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during his State of the Union on Tuesday.

"Look, tonight I would like to honor someone who dedicated his life to serve this country. Justice Breyer, an army veteran, constitutional scholar, retiring Justice of the United States Supreme Court," said Biden.

"Justice Breyer, thank you for your service. Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said.

Breyer looked moved by the President's words, and only after Biden instructed, "Get up. Stand up. Let them see you," Breyer did stand, and mouthed the words "Thank You," repeatedly.

Watch the moment:

40 min ago

Biden on SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She is a consensus builder"

Biden looks on as Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers brief remarks as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court during an event in the Cross Hall of the White House February 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Biden looks on as Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers brief remarks as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court during an event in the Cross Hall of the White House February 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden described his nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for the Supreme Court as a "consensus builder" during his State of the Union speech tonight.

"We all know, not matter whatever your ideology, we all know one of the most serious constitutional duties a president has is nominating someone to serve on the United States Supreme Court, as I did four days ago. I've nominated Circuit Court of Appeals Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of our nation's top legal minds who will continue in Justice Breyer's legacy of excellence. The former top litigator in private practice, a former federal public defender, from a family of public school educators and police officers. She is a consensus builder. Since she has been nominated she has received a broad range of support including the Fraternal Order of Police and former judges supported by Democrats and Republicans," he said.

50 min ago

Biden on policing and safety: "The answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police."

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP)
(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP)

President Biden said communities shouldn't have to "choose between safety and equal justice" when it comes to policing.

"Let's come together and protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable," he said. 

The President noted that the American Rescue Plan includes "$350 billion that cities, states, and counties can use to hire more police and invest in more proven strategy," like community violence interruption and other groups "breaking the cycle of violence and trauma, giving young people some hope." 

He continued: "We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police."

48 min ago

Biden announces new "Test to Treat" initiative and says Americans will get free Covid-19 antiviral pills

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Biden announced a new “Test to Treat” initiative and said Americans will be able to get tested for Covid-19 at a pharmacy and receive free antiviral pills “on the spot” if they test positive. 

“If you get Covid-19, the Pfizer pill reduces your chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%,” Biden said. “I’ve ordered more pills than anyone in the world has. Pfizer is working overtime to get us a million pills this month and more than double that next month.” 

Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and severe illness and was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration last year.

Upon its authorization, Biden announced a purchase of 10 million courses. The President has since said the federal government will double its order from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses. 

41 min ago

Steelworker and 13-year-old boy share heartwarming handshake during Biden's speech

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden's State of the Union just offered audiences an impromptu, heartwarming moment.

The occasion came as Biden was discussing infrastructure, during which he recognized a guest in attendance: Joseph "JoJo" Burgess of the United Steelworkers union.

As Biden introduced Burgess — saying, "Thanks Buddy," — the man stood and waved to the room, allowing applause to set in.

It was at this point that Burgess received a warm handshake from an unlikely source: 13-year-old Joshua Davis, a fellow guest seated just to the steelworker's right.

Watch the moment:

26 min ago

Fact check: Biden's claim on building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden said in his speech tonight that his administration will “build a national network 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations” on the nation’s roads, using money included in the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed in November.  

Facts First: This needs context. For a few reasons, it’s questionable whether the Biden administration will be able to meet its goal of installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations on US roads.  

The $7.5 billion allocated to charging stations in the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed into law last year is just half of the $15 billion that Biden had originally proposed for the charging network. This change from the original proposal could significantly hinder the administration’s ability to meet the goal. 

Second, there’s a wide range in how much different types of chargers cost, and individual states have a lot of leeway deciding what kinds of chargers will go on their roads. DC fast chargers can charge a car to mostly full in 20-30 minutes and are meant to go on major highways and roads. Another kind of charger known as an L2 charger can take hours to charge a car to full. DC fast chargers typically cost around $100,000 compared to around $6,000 for an L2, Ellen Hughes-Cromwick, a senior resident fellow at the think tank Third Way, has told CNN.  

In a recent interview with climate publication Grist, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that ultimately the number of EV chargers on the roads “really depends on how the states decide to mix the fast chargers and different types of technology.” 

44 min ago

Biden says that Americans will be able to order additional free Covid-19 tests starting next week

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Biden said that his administration has made "hundreds of millions" of free Covid-19 tests available to Americans.

The President said that if you've ordered free tests already, starting next week you can order more through the government's website.

"If you already ordered free tests, tonight, I'm announcing you can order another group of tests, go to Covidtest.gov starting next week and you can get more tests," Biden said.
58 min ago

Biden calls on Congress to confirm Federal Reserve nominees

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

President Biden called on Congress to confirm his Federal Reserve nominees that have been stalled in the Senate after Republicans boycotted votes, ultimately leaving the President’s five picks in limbo as key decisions on raising interest rates near.

“And while you’re at it, confirm my nominees to the Federal Reserve, which plays a critical role in fighting inflation,” Biden said Tuesday in his first State of the Union address as President while detailing his newly released plan to lower inflation.

“So what are we waiting for? Let’s get this done,” he said moments before.

In February, Senate Republicans boycotted a vote in protest of Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the top banking regulator, halting a slate of pending nominees for the central bank of the United States.