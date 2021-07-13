Biden: "We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War"

Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden called attacks on voting rights "the most significant test" of American democracy since its Civil War in the 1860s.

"We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That's not hyperbole — since the Civil War," Biden said while speaking in Philadelphia.

He continued: "The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on Jan. 6. I'm not saying this to alarm you. I'm saying this because you should be alarmed."

But Biden added that there is "good news": "It doesn't have to be this way."

"We have the means — we just need the will. The will to save and strengthen our democracy," Biden said.