Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of The King Center, said the passage of the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday is "an important moment of reckoning."

The holiday commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

"This nation now will have an opportunity to learn even more about this important history that African Americans have faced. It's a moment that creates a more sense of inclusion, you know. A lot of Black Americans don't feel included on our Independence day as a nation because so many of our ancestors were not free," King noted.

King also highlighted the ceremonial nature of the holiday and how there is still more work to be done.

"We can't forget it's ceremonial, holidays are points of recognition, what is needed is though, is substance," King said.

"There's just so much that has to happen in our Senate to really deliver substance to the Black community," she said.