Juneteenth commemorates the moment in 1865 when news of emancipation reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas.

Though the day has often been omitted in history books and overlooked by non-Black Americans, activists and leaders had been pushing for decades to gain greater national recognition for it.

After taking a backseat during the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Juneteenth made a resurgence in the '80s and '90s in communities across the country, with Texas becoming the first state to establish it as a holiday in 1980.

In 1994, leaders from around the nation gathered at Christian Unity Baptist Church in New Orleans to advocate for even greater acknowledgment of June 19's significance. That meeting would spawn a number of organizations and causes dedicated to commemorating and honoring Juneteenth, including the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.

In 2000, the group's founder and chairman Rev. Ronald Myers began a campaign to make it a national day of observance and for all 50 states and US territories to recognize it as a state holiday or observance.

Others, like Opal Lee, fought for Juneteenth's recognition in less traditional ways.

In 2016, then 89-year-old Lee set out on foot from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, with the goal of reaching the nation's capital. Determined to see Juneteenth become a national holiday, she hoped that "surely somebody would notice a little old lady in tennis shoes."

The "grandmother of Juneteenth" continued to push for the effort with an annual 2.5-mile walk in her hometown, symbolizing the two-and-a-half years it took for word of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to reach enslaved people in Texas.

Five years later, her efforts paid off.